Homan Makes Fun of AOC Over Her Warning of ‘Consequences’

Border czar Tom Homan mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday after she threatened “consequences” if anyone was punished over the storming of an ICE facility in Newark, New Jersey, earlier this month.

Speaking on Fox News, Homan raised the fact that AOC had threatened consequences in the past, even before Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) was charged by federal prosecutors in connection with the ICE facility occurrence, adding that he is “still waiting on the consequences.”

“Remember, just a couple weeks ago, AOC went on social media saying if we put a finger on any of her co-workers — congresspeople that were at our Newark facility, there would be consequences. Well, guess what? We did it. I’m waiting on the consequences,” Homan told “The Ingraham Angle.”

AOC had done a livestream defending her Democrat colleagues over the incident.

“If anyone is breaking the law in this situation, it’s not members of Congress, it’s the Department of Homeland Security. It’s people like Tom Homan and Secretary Kristi Noem. You lay a finger on someone — on … any of the representatives that were there. You lay a finger on them, we’re going to have a problem,” she said.

McIver was charged with two counts of assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers while allegedly trying to stop the arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

In the days that followed the incident, Homan had called Baraka “not very smart.”

“Well look, he’s not very smart. The bottom line is, that is what this facility is all about. This facility is about due process. This facility is where we put illegal aliens … this is where due process happens. We have to detain them to go through the due process of, sometimes seeing a judge,” Homan had said at the time.

In April, Homan warned illegal aliens that they “cannot hide from ICE.”

“We are actively looking for you. Federal law requires every alien in the United States who has been present in the United States for more than 30 days needs to register. For those 14 years or older, you need to be fingerprinted with the Department of Homeland Security. Federal law requires every alien in the United States to tell DHS in writing if you have a change of address within 10 days of changing that address. Failing to register with DHS and failure to tell DHS about your new address are criminal offenses and will be treated as such. Starting today, make no mistake, if you are in the country illegally and you failed to do what the law requires, we will prosecute you, you will go to jail, and we will deport you,” Homan said in his warning.

“There are currently around 1.4 million illegal aliens who have been ordered removed but remain here in violation of the law," he continued. "We will aggressively prosecute consistent with long-standing law those aliens for failing or refusing to depart or who takes other related actions aimed at hindering their removal. … If you fail to leave the United States after receiving a removal order, we can and will issue monetary fines up to $998 a day. Evading your arrest, knowing you have a final order of removal, is a criminal offense. We will prosecute, then we will deport you. Get your affairs in order. If you are in the country illegally, work with ICE, go to the CBP One Home app and leave on your own. Because if we have to find you, deport you, and prosecute you, you will have a bar placed on you and you won't come back to this country. You won't be able to come back on a business visa, tourist visa. If you have a U.S. citizen child, [he or she] can't petition for you. If you are in this country illegally, get your affairs in order and work with us and get yourself removed from this country. That is what the law requires, and we're going to enforce that law."