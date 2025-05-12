Homan Says Newark Mayor Arrested for ‘Storming’ ICE Facility ‘Not Very Smart’

Trump administration Border Czar Tom Homan criticized Democrat Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Saturday for trespassing at the Delaney Hall ICE detention facility while claiming he was supporting the rule of law.

Baraka was arrested and briefly detained Friday, along with two other Democrats, reportedly rushing into the center when the gates of the facility opened to allow a bus carrying apparent illegal alien criminals inside.

“We ask them to obey our laws, to obey the policies, the rules here, in the city and the state of New Jersey, not to run roughshod over the Constitution of the United States, the Bill of Rights, the 4th, 5th, the 14th Amendment, that everybody on this soil deserves due process,” Baraka said Friday.

“Well look, he’s not very smart,” Homan said. “The bottom line is, that is what this facility is all about. This facility is about due process. This facility is where we put illegal aliens … this is where due process happens. We have to detain them to go through the due process of, sometimes seeing a judge.”

The Democrats who rushed the facility put safety and security at risk for the public, the illegal aliens, and others, Homan noted.

“You don’t make an unauthorized entry while they’re moving a bus of criminals into the facility,” Homan said, adding that, even if someone doesn’t support ICE, they cannot “cross that line.”

“You can’t cross that line of impediment, you can’t cross that line of knowingly harboring, concealing illegal aliens, and you certainly can’t trespass in a facility that’s contracted by the U.S. government to house criminals. That’d be like breaking into a prison, not going through the proper protocols. This creates a huge safety crisis,” Homan said.

“This is about politics. They simply don’t want these people removed from this country. They don’t want immigration enforcement in this country,” Homan continued.

Last month, Homan issued a warning from the White House, telling illegal aliens that they “cannot hide from ICE.”

“We are actively looking for you. Federal law requires every alien in the United States who has been present in the United States for more than 30 days needs to register. For those 14 years or older, you need to be fingerprinted with the Department of Homeland Security. Federal law requires every alien in the United States to tell DHS in writing if you have a change of address within 10 days of changing that address. Failing to register with DHS and failure to tell DHS about your new address are criminal offenses and will be treated as such. Starting today, make no mistake, if you are in the country illegally and you failed to do what the law requires, we will prosecute you, you will go to jail, and we will deport you,” Homan said at the time.