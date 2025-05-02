US-Ukraine Minerals Deal a ‘10-Year Deal,’ According to Former NSC Chief of Staff

The deal reached between the U.S. and Ukraine regarding rare earth minerals is a “10-year deal,” since it takes around a decade to set up a mine, and the U.S. would have to continue finding more mineral sources, according to former National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz.

“I think the most important aspect of this deal is that the United States has to find more sources of these critical minerals to break up the Chinese monopoly, and we need a lot of deals like this around the world,” Fleitz told Newsmax.

Fleitz believes that this deal is a sign from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he is grateful for the U.S.’s support in Ukraine’s war against Russia and that he can work with President Trump.

“Trump wanted this very badly, and Zelenskyy had to give it to him. I think this cements the relationship between Trump and Zelenskyy to help end this war, and it puts pressure on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to make a decision to finally accept Trump's offer to end the war,” Fleitz said.

Fleitz also believes that Trump’s patience with Putin is running thin, as drone strikes from Russia keep hitting Ukraine.

“He's very frustrated with Putin for not honoring his agreements to bring about at least partial ceasefires. The fact that Putin offered a ceasefire that doesn't take place until May 8 and only for three days was a cynical gesture,” Fleitz said, adding that it’s “frustrating” that Russia is “disrespecting President Trump.”

“I think the time is coming, if we don't see movement quickly, Trump will walk away, and there will be extreme sanctions placed on Russia,” Fleitz said.