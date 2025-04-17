Boasberg Should Be the One Held in Contempt, Dershowitz Says

Despite leftist U.S. District Judge James Boasberg finding probable cause to hold the Trump administration in contempt of court on Wednesday for violating his previous order, Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz believes Boasberg should be the one held in contempt instead “for issuing such a vague order.”

Advertisement

Boasberg attempted to block the administration from using the Alien Enemies Act for deporting Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members, but Boasberg never issued a binding order, Dershowitz explained.

“He issues an order first orally, in which he talks about bringing the planes back. You can't just bring planes back. That's not easy. That might not be safe. And then he issues a written order, which is the binding order. Look, I've been practicing law for 60 years, and what I was always taught is you follow the judge's written order. And as I understand it, there was no written order requiring bringing back these folks,” Dershowitz told Newsmax. “He's flexing his muscle. He will be reversed on appeal. The United States Supreme Court is not going to allow criminal contempt against an administration for violating as vague an order as was allegedly violated in this case.”

Articles of Impeachment were introduced against Boasberg by Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) last month.

“Let me remind you that one of the biggest issues of the 2024 election, and the reason why so many people voted for President Trump, is because he was going to secure our borders and deport violent, illegal aliens out of our communities," Gill, a House Judiciary Committee member, said at the time. "This judge unconstitutionally and illegally usurped President Trump's power as commander-in-chief of the United States to demand that he turn a plane full of terrorists around and bring them back into our community. It's illegal. It's unconstitutional, and that's why I filed these impeachment articles. But if we allow these judges to continually, and with impunity, usurp the president's authority, we don't have a country anymore. They're nullifying, intentionally, the results of the 2024 election. And it's got to stop."

“Again, we are talking about deporting illegal aliens that have committed crimes that are here illegally," Gill continued. "I don't know why this is controversial. You know, these are members of Tren de Aragua that we're talking about here. These are illegal aliens that are not only murdering and raping and pillaging American citizens, but these are terrorists who take sadistic pleasure in torturing their victims on our soil. And if the Democrats want to explain why they are so obsessed and so bent on keeping these terrorists in our communities, they are welcome to do that. But these are the people that President Trump is trying to get out of our country, to make our country safe, to do exactly what he said he was going to do on the campaign trail."