Rogue Judges Are a Threat to Democracy, Congressman Says

The federal judges trying to stop President Trump’s policies are a “threat to democracy,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) said Monday.

Gill introduced Articles of Impeachment last week against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, an Obama appointee, for ordering flights carrying over 250 illegal aliens believed to be members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua returned to the U.S.

However, despite Boasberg’s order, the Trump administration did not turn the planes back. Boasberg did not honor the administration's request on Monday to set aside a temporary block on the deportations that Trump had implemented under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

“Let me remind you that one of the biggest issues of the 2024 election, and the reason why so many people voted for President Trump, is because he was going to secure our borders and deport violent, illegal aliens out of our communities,” Gill, a House Judiciary Committee, told Newsmax. “This judge unconstitutionally and illegally usurped President Trump's power as commander-in-chief of the United States to demand that he turn a plane full of terrorists around and bring them back into our community. It's illegal. It's unconstitutional, and that's why I filed these impeachment articles. But if we allow these judges to continually, and with impunity, usurp the president's authority, we don't have a country anymore. They're nullifying, intentionally, the results of the 2024 election. And it's got to stop.”

Regardless of the low likelihood of the removal of Boasberg from office, Gill maintains that impeachment sends rogue judges a message.

“Again, we are talking about deporting illegal aliens that have committed crimes that are here illegally. I don't know why this is controversial. You know, these are members of Tren de Aragua that we're talking about here. These are illegal aliens that are not only murdering and raping and pillaging American citizens, but these are terrorists who take sadistic pleasure in torturing their victims on our soil. And if the Democrats want to explain why they are so obsessed and so bent on keeping these terrorists in our communities, they are welcome to do that. But these are the people that President Trump is trying to get out of our country, to make our country safe, to do exactly what he said he was going to do on the campaign trail,” Gill said.

The House is considering other options on dealing with rogue judges, including legislation. One such example, called the “No Rouge Rulings Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Darrell Issa, R-CA, would limit nationwide injunctions.