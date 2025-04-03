Sen. Bernie Moreno Had the Perfect Response to CNN Host's Questions About Trump's...
We Will Hold Rogue Judges Accountable, Rep. Gill Says

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | April 03, 2025 5:00 PM
Diego M. Radzinschi/ALM via AP

Rogue judges who act like the president need to be held accountable, Rep. Brandon Gill, R-TX, said Wednesday.

“This [U.S. District Judge James Boasberg] is an activist, left-wing district court judge who decided to take it upon himself to act as commander in chief of the United States and demand that President [Donald] Trump bring a plane full of Tren de Aragua alien terrorists back into the United States. That is a blatant usurpation of the executive's authority. I think that it does warrant impeachment, and I've been very clear about that for the past several weeks,” Gill told Newsmax.

Gill introduced Articles of Impeachment against Boasberg after Boasberg ordered flights carrying over 250 illegal immigrants who were believed to be members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua stopped from being used for deportations and returned to the U.S.

However, the Trump administration did not turn the planes back.

“It's a serious matter of national security. It is repelling an alien enemy invasion that President Trump is doing in getting these evil people out of our country, and he is trying to stop a duly elected president who received 77 million votes, largely on this very issue, from executing on his mandate. It's unconstitutional, it's wrong,” Gill said.

Gill believes that even if impeachment doesn’t go anywhere, the House Judiciary Committee, of which he is a member, can act in other ways against rogue judges, such as legislation blocking district court judges from issuing nationwide injunctions. One such example is the “No Rouge Rulings Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Darrell Issa, R-CA.

