Cory Mills Lashes Out at Claims That the DOJ Is Investigating Him

Republican Rep. Cory Mills (FL-7) is denying reports that the Justice Department is investigating him.

The Justice Department has not formally announced that it are investigating the lawmaker.

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From Fox News:

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., is forcefully denying reports that he is under criminal investigation by the Justice Department, claiming the allegations are part of a politically-motivated effort to damage his re-election campaign weeks before Florida's Republican primary. "If you also read the rest of the reports, it never says that the DOJ or the FBI has ever said there's an investigation," Mills told Fox News Digital. "All it ever says is that a source claims the following." A source familiar told Fox News that the DOJ is investigating Mills but did not specify exactly what he is being investigated for. ABC News later reported, citing additional sources, that the investigation is tied at least in part to Mills' finances. But Mills denies that neither the DOJ nor the FBI have ever reached out to him about any probe. "I have no indication," Mills said about being contacted about an investigation. "No one's ever reached out to us. And the DOJ, FBI themselves have never even confirmed such an investigation exists."

Mills further argued that the reports are “clearly a political op by our opponents, and they’re hoping that within four weeks left to go that they can use this to try and slander my name a little bit further.”

The lawmaker is currently facing multiple Republican opponents in the primary race, which is set to take place in August.

NBC News reported that Mills is under criminal investigation, according to three people familiar with the matter. The report suggests that investigators are looking into some of the lawmaker’s alleged overseas business dealings. However, nobody has yet provided specifics about the supposed investigation. Mills previously stated that he is “not aware of any DOJ investigation, nor has there been any confirmation of such investigation, and I would fully cooperate if there was one.”

Mills has had a series of scandals over his political career. He has faced allegations of domestic violence and related misconduct stemming from incidents involving former romantic partners. According to TIME, in February 2025, D.C. police were called to Mills’ residence after a 27-year-old woman who was not his wife reported a physical altercation between her and the lawmaker, though she later recanted her statements and no charges were filed.

Lindsey Langston, a Republican state committee member and 2024 Miss United States winner, filed a police report alleging that Mills threatened to release sexually explicit images and videos of her after their breakup and threatened to harm any future partners, according to ABC News.

“These claims are false and misrepresent the nature of my interactions,” Mills said in a statement. A Florida judge later issued a restraining order against Mills after Langston accused him of harassment.

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Mills has also drawn scrutiny over financial disclosures, campaign practices and claims about his military service. According to the House Committee on Ethics, an investigative subcommittee is examining allegations that he may have failed to properly disclose required information on statements required to be filed with the House, violated campaign finance laws and regulations in connection with his 2022 and 2024 election campaigns, and engaged in misconduct with respect to allegations of sexual misconduct and/or dating violence.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-1) is one of several critics on the right who have taken Mills to task over his conduct. “The evidence against Mills is overwhelming: beating women and telling them to lie about it, cyberstalking women, lying about his military service, and profiting off his seat.”

Mills is currently trailing opponent Ryan Elijah in the most recent polls. According to the Seminole Hob Nob Straw Poll Elijah received 44.58 percent of the vote, followed by Mills at 34.94 percent.

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