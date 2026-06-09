So Long, Nancy Mace

Well, so long, Rep. Nancy Mace. The South Carolina Republican congresswoman appears to have written the final chapter of her career in public life, which was quite turbulent in its last years, after losing the gubernatorial primary Tuesday night. It will go to a runoff, but she won't be involved. Mace was eager to earn Donald Trump’s coveted endorsement this cycle, but that was unlikely given how she handled herself during the Epstein Files controversy. Trump chose to endorse Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, who is advancing to the second round (via NBC News):

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Decision Desk HQ projects Pamela Evette and Alan Wilson advance in SC Governor Republican Primary#DecisionMade: 8:26 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/BoDlI7JwSb — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 10, 2026

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, who secured a late endorsement from President Donald Trump, and state Attorney General Alan Wilson advanced to a Republican primary runoff in the race to be the state’s next governor, NBC News projects. The runoff will take place on June 23 after no candidate won more than 50% of vote in Tuesday’s contest. The eventual GOP nominee will be a heavy frontrunner to replace term-limited Gov. Henry McMaster in the solidly red state this fall. From the start, the crowded primary race centered on an all-out battle from the top candidates to land Trump’s endorsement. Evette emerged with the nod in the closing weeks of the campaign, and has since repeatedly promoted it. On Monday, her campaign blasted out a news release headlined “President Trump Doubles Down on his ‘Complete and Total Endorsement” of Evette, pointing to another Truth Social post in which Trump touted his support for the lieutenant governor. Trump also held a tele-rally Monday evening for Evette and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who is up for re-election.

Mace conceded and endorsed Alan Wilson in the runoff.









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