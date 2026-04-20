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Rep. Nancy Mace Introduces Resolution to Expel Rep. Cory Mills

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 20, 2026 8:00 PM
Rep. Nancy Mace Introduces Resolution to Expel Rep. Cory Mills
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace has brought about a new resolution to expel fellow Republican Rep. Cory Mills, her office announced Monday evening. The congresswoman made a slew of posts calling for his expulsion on both her personal and official X accounts.

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CONGRESS FLORIDA NANCY MACE REPUBLICAN PARTY

The move to remove Mills comes after numerous allegations against the Florida congressman surfaced over a variety of issues, including domestic violence and stolen valor.

“The evidence against Mills is overwhelming: beating women and telling them to lie about it, cyberstalking women, lying about his military service, and profiting off his seat,” Mace said in a statement on social media. “Any Member who votes to keep him here is voting to protect a woman beater and a fraud.”

Mills responded to Mace in his own social media post, and has encouraged the congresswoman to bring forward a vote on his expulsion. He has considered her attempt to oust him from Congress as playing "political fundraising theatrics" while "ignoring due process." Mills also referred to Mace's own Ethics investigation.

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Mills notably aided Rep. Ilhan Omar in keeping her committee assignments after her comments relating to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. He was one of only four Republicans who voted to keep Omar in power.

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