Rep. Nancy Mace Introduces Resolution to Expel Rep. Cory Mills

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace has brought about a new resolution to expel fellow Republican Rep. Cory Mills, her office announced Monday evening. The congresswoman made a slew of posts calling for his expulsion on both her personal and official X accounts.

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We just introduced a resolution to EXPEL Cory Mills from the U.S. House of Representatives.



The swamp has protected Cory Mills for far too long and we are done letting it slide. We tried to censure him and strip him from his committee assignments. Both parties blocked it, but… pic.twitter.com/1HQPv27Q8Q — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 20, 2026

We have been saying it for months. Cory Mills is a dangerous man who has no business being in Congress. We tried to censure him and strip him from his committees back in November. The swamp protected him like it always does.



He needs to be EXPELLED. https://t.co/4JsGnXlwdL — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 20, 2026

I want every single predator that's in Congress now to be forced to resign.



Swalwell is gone. Gonzales is gone. They won't be the last.



We're in for a reckoning in the halls of Congress. pic.twitter.com/Hqh1Tp2dKI — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) April 20, 2026

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace just formally introduced her resolution to expel GOP Rep. Cory Mills: pic.twitter.com/tMXddh7i8I — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 20, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Nancy Mace has filed to EXPEL Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL)



Mace is accusing Mills of:



- beating women and telling them to lie about it

- cyberstalking women

- lying about his military service

- profiting off his seat



Mills DENIES the allegations, telling NewsNation… pic.twitter.com/d3R2ofvOql — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 20, 2026

The move to remove Mills comes after numerous allegations against the Florida congressman surfaced over a variety of issues, including domestic violence and stolen valor.

“The evidence against Mills is overwhelming: beating women and telling them to lie about it, cyberstalking women, lying about his military service, and profiting off his seat,” Mace said in a statement on social media. “Any Member who votes to keep him here is voting to protect a woman beater and a fraud.”

Mills responded to Mace in his own social media post, and has encouraged the congresswoman to bring forward a vote on his expulsion. He has considered her attempt to oust him from Congress as playing "political fundraising theatrics" while "ignoring due process." Mills also referred to Mace's own Ethics investigation.

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Rather than political fundraising theatrics by Mace “introduced” ignoring due process, why not notice for a vote? Nancy thinks allegations and accusations is due process and should concern South Carolinians if she was to be considered for Governor. Even though she’s under… https://t.co/6F5CnpeLoI — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) April 20, 2026

Notice it to call for a vote Nancy! https://t.co/8yemqifWOZ — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) April 20, 2026

Mills notably aided Rep. Ilhan Omar in keeping her committee assignments after her comments relating to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. He was one of only four Republicans who voted to keep Omar in power.

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