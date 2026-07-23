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Tipsheet

These Four Republicans Joined Democrats to Block Trump's Military Action in Iran

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 23, 2026 1:15 PM
These Four Republicans Joined Democrats to Block Trump's Military Action in Iran
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

The House on Thursday passed another war powers resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s military actions against Iran.

Lawmakers voted to direct Trump to remove U.S. forces from hostilities with the Iranian regime unless Congress grants approval. This comes amid renewed airstrikes against targets in response to the regime’s attacks on commercial vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The House approved the resolution, sponsored by Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-7), by a 214-208 vote. If the measure passes, it would take effect unless Congress enacts a declaration of war or specific authorization for military force.

The resolution does not stop the Trump administration from using military force to defend America, service members, or allies against imminent attack. The vote was largely symbolic because concurrent resolutions don’t require the president’s signature. This marks the second time that the House passed a similar measure earlier this year.

In a speech on the House floor on Wednesday, Jayapal urged lawmakers to support the resolution. “This is a vote of conscience. This is a vote that requires us to find the strength to do what is right for the American people, and to send the clearest, even stronger message to this president of the United States that the United States Congress, the House of Representatives, is reasserting our authority over war. This war must end,” she said.

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Four Republicans joined with Democrats to push the measure forward. These include Reps. Thomas Massie (KY-4), Warren Davidson (OH-08), Tom Barrett (MI-7), and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01). These four also backed the previous measure.

When the previous bill passed, Fitzpatrick said, “When it comes to the conflict in Iran, these two statements of fact remain: 1) The world is a safer place after Iran’s nuclear capabilities have been degraded, and; 2) We are a nation of the rule of law and three independent, co-equal branches of government. We must keep the world safe, and we must also follow the law. The War Powers Act of 1973 states that any conflict exceeding 60 days must be brought to Congress. ... That is why I voted in favor of today’s resolution. We must follow the law.”

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The Senate will likely reject the resolution. In fact, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) has already voted against the measure.

So far, 18 service members have died since the war started in late February.

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