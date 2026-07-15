After Shooting at Commercial Ships, Iran Threatens Total Shutdown of Middle East Exports

The Iranian regime has threatened to shut down other trade channels amid renewed military hostilities with the United States.

This comes after President Donald Trump began launching airstrikes against regime targets because they opened fire on commercial vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

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From Fox News:

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is threatening to shut down additional energy export corridors, issuing a warning to the U.S. on Wednesday. The IRGC warned Wednesday that the U.S. "must brace for the closure of all other export corridors that benefit the U.S. and its allies," according to Reuters. "Regional energy exports are either shared by all, or denied to all," the IRGC added. Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen fired missiles into Saudi Arabia, a U.S. ally, on Monday, claiming the kingdom bombed a Houthi-controlled airport. Controlling much of the territory in northwest Yemen, the Houthi terrorists had previously disrupted shipping in the Red Sea, attacking vessels transiting through the Bab al-Mandab Strait between Yemen and Africa's east coast in 2025.

The U.S. military reimposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. They redirected two commercial vessels that tried to pass through within hours of the blockade taking effect.

Today the IRGC warned the U.S. "must brace for the closure of all other export corridors that benefit the U.S. and its allies. That’s rich! It’s going to be hard when every one of their little towel heads is the target of a munition targeting them from a warrior on a ship. — Patrick R Hanrahan (@Hanrahan1949x) July 15, 2026

Meanwhile, U.S. warplanes bombed Iranian military targets, including coastal defense systems and missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran responded by launching missile and drone strikes at U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan on Tuesday. Jordan shot down three incoming Iranian missiles. Kuwait and Bahrain intercepted additional attacks.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened to stop all oil and gas exports from the Middle East, arguing that energy shipments from the region should be for everyone or for no one.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatens to cut off all energy exports over the reimposition of the US naval blockade.



“Energy for all or none,” the IRGC warns. pic.twitter.com/rVIjRENs2m — Siddhant Mishra (@siddhantvm) July 15, 2026

President Trump warned that airstrikes would continue and become more severe if the regime officials do not come back to the negotiating table. He indicated U.S. forces would target power plants and bridges next week if there was no deal. The regime reported that over 30 people were killed and hundreds wounded.

“We’re going to hit them very hard tomorrow night,” Trump said. “We’re going to hit them very hard the night after, and then next week it gets really bad for them, because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We’re going to knock out all their power plants. We’re going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate.”

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