Man Who Accused Hunter Biden of $800M Iran Bribery Scheme Now Owes Him $1.7 Million in Punitive Damages

Hunter Biden just won a major court victory in a defamation case he filed against former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne. A federal judge in California on Friday ordered Byrne to pay one dollar in nominal damages and $1.7 million in punitive damages.

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U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson of the Central District of California issued the ruling that also grants Biden’s motion to enforce prior sanctions against Byrne that add up to $34,969.20. The ruling comes after Byrne’s repeated failure to show up for trial, his last-minute decision to fire his attorneys, and multiple violations of court orders.

Biden filed the lawsuit after Byrne participated in an interview with Capitol Times Magazine in 2023. During the interview, Byrne said Biden tried to leverage his connection to his father, former President Joe Biden, to obtain an $800 million bribe from the Iranian regime. The alleged scheme involved unfreezing $8 billion in Iranian funds held in a South Korean bank account and also giving favorable terms to the regime in negotiations related to the nuclear deal.

REPORT: Federal Judge Awards Hunter Biden $1.7 Million In Defamation Case Against Former Overstock CEO



A federal judge in California has awarded Hunter Biden $1.7 million in punitive damages after ruling that former https://t.co/vnXCS4Bcg7 CEO Patrick Byrne defamed him by… pic.twitter.com/Zgnkw6efyx — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) July 11, 2026

Byrne said he got this information from an Iranian official named Mehdi Firouzian, who relied on hearsay from the son of a Pakistani defense ministry official. Biden filed the defamation complaint in November 2023.

The court concluded that Byrne’s constant pattern of refusing to show up to court appearances and failure to comply with orders “was not a product of excusable neglect but rather of coordinated strategy.”

The judge also found clear and convincing evidence that Byrne’s comments were false and that he acted with actual malice or reckless disregard for the truth. He referred to legal precedent on this point, noting that “Professions of good faith will be unlikely to prove persuasive, for example, where a story is fabricated by the defendant, is the product of his imagination, or is based wholly on an unverified anonymous telephone call.”

🌍 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: A federal judge has awarded Hunter Biden $1.7m in punitive damages in a defamation suit against former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne. Biden sued after Byrne claimed he sought an Iranian bribe to lobby his father to free $8bn in assets. #HunterBiden #Defamation… pic.twitter.com/Jojsw4eKdc — News 24/7 (@Xpress_24_7) July 11, 2026

The court decided that punitive damages were “not only appropriate but necessary,” citing another defamation judgment against Byrne in a Canadian court in which he made similar allegations against another businessman.

Bryan Sullivan, Biden’s attorney, celebrated the ruling, calling it a “complete vindication for Hunter Biden against the false statements made about him by Patrick Byrne. As found by the court, Byrne had no basis to say that Hunter had any involvement with Iran whatsoever.”

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