Scott Jennings Just Gave an Update on Mitch McConnell's Condition

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings gave an update on the situation with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) who has been in the hospital since he was found unconscious last month.

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In a Tuesday post on X, Jennings said he spoke with McConnell and that he is “still recovering in the hospital” and that they “talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, and unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history.”

Jennings added, “I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.”

I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a… — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 7, 2026

McConnell was found unconscious at his home in Washington, D.C. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital and his office released a statement saying he was receiving “excellent care.”

The family has not provided details on what caused his latest malady or how serious it is. The 84-year-old lawmaker has not been seen in public since being hospitalized.

AMERICANS,



THIS IS FROM GROK AI ON MITCH MCCONNELL ....



Current Health Status and Media Reporting



Hospitalization (June 14, 2026): McConnell’s office stated he was admitted that morning and was “receiving excellent care.” No specific cause was initially https://t.co/TL75KWupym… — Jerry Johnston (@johnstonj75) July 2, 2026

Later reports released emergency radio recordings from the incident. Paramedics performed CPR on someone having a cardiac arrest at McConnell’s address. But McConnell’s office has not confirmed whether this was the case.

Breaking: Sen. Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized, his office says https://t.co/aLVVJucXZ2 — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) June 14, 2026

McConnell’s team says he is continuing to improve, as have other Senate leaders who spoke with him shortly after he was admitted. But there is still no indication of when he might be released.

The development prompted speculation about McConnell’s condition. Some on social media theorized that he was either deceased or in a braindead state. But there has been no evidence showing either of these theories is true.

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