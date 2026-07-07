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Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Just Gave an Update on Mitch McConnell's Condition

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 07, 2026 2:45 PM
Scott Jennings Just Gave an Update on Mitch McConnell's Condition
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings gave an update on the situation with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) who has been in the hospital since he was found unconscious last month.

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In a Tuesday post on X, Jennings said he spoke with McConnell and that he is “still recovering in the hospital” and that they “talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, and unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history.”

Jennings added, “I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.”

McConnell was found unconscious at his home in Washington, D.C. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital and his office released a statement saying he was receiving “excellent care.”

The family has not provided details on what caused his latest malady or how serious it is. The 84-year-old lawmaker has not been seen in public since being hospitalized.

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KENTUCKY MITCH MCCONNELL SCOTT JENNINGS SENATE

Later reports released emergency radio recordings from the incident. Paramedics performed CPR on someone having a cardiac arrest at McConnell’s address. But McConnell’s office has not confirmed whether this was the case.

McConnell’s team says he is continuing to improve, as have other Senate leaders who spoke with him shortly after he was admitted. But there is still no indication of when he might be released.

The development prompted speculation about McConnell’s condition. Some on social media theorized that he was either deceased or in a braindead state. But there has been no evidence showing either of these theories is true.

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