Sen. Mitch McConnell Hospitalized, Reason Unclear

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is hospitalized, and the cause is currently unclear.

“Senator McConnell was admitted to the hospital this morning. He is receiving excellent care,” McConnell spokesperson David Popp said, according to NBC News.

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NEW from Sen McConnell’s spox @davidpopp: “Senator McConnell was admitted to the hospital this morning. He is receiving excellent care.” — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 14, 2026

The 84-year-old former Senate majority leader was also hospitalized in February for “flu-like symptoms,” Townhall reported at the time.

Join me in lifting Senator McConnell in prayer for a swift recovery. Grateful to hear he is receiving excellent care from his medical team, and we look forward to seeing him in the Senate halls soon. — Senator Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 14, 2026

The senator received well-wishes from Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC).

“Join me in lifting Senator McConnell in prayer for a swift recovery. Grateful to hear he is receiving excellent care from his medical team, and we look forward to seeing him in the Senate halls soon,” Scott posted to X.

The Republican lawmaker has served in the Senate since 1985, and he was the majority leader from 2015 until 2021. His most recent post was in support of President Donald Trump's decision to nominate United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton for Director of National Intelligence.

I was encouraged by the President’s nomination of Jay Clayton to be the Director of National Intelligence. Mr. Clayton is known to the Senate, and his distinguished prior service, overseeing sensitive financial investigations as SEC Chair and leading consequential national… — U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (@SenMcConnell) June 12, 2026

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