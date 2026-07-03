What's Going on With Mitch McConnell?

The health issues affecting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are well known. He’s frozen in front of the cameras and has fallen. Unlike Democrats, we’re not going to push him to the finish line, nor was anyone trying to keep him in office longer than he should. The man needed to retire yesterday, but I understand why he can’t: Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is very vocal about not appointing a Republican to replace him, despite state law. He promised to oppose it, and there’s uncertainty. Regardless, Mr. McConnell’s condition is not good.

Advertisement

He was rushed to the hospital last month, and we’ve learned more about his condition. It’s not good. He was unconscious when the paramedics arrived during that scare in June, after suffering a possible heart attack (via CBS News):

TMZ: Mitch McConnell's medical scare last month was way more serious than first disclosed



The Senator was reportedly found unconscious before he was rushed to the hospital.



TMZ can confirm McConnell lost consciousness at his home in Washington, D.C., on the morning of June 14… — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 1, 2026

On the same morning Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell was hospitalized last month, emergency medical personnel went to his home to respond to an unconscious person who appeared to experience "cardiac arrest," according to a public EMS dispatch call reviewed by CBS News. During the recording, a dispatcher called in a "cardiac arrest" and a medic said there was "CPR in progress" at McConnell's address. The dispatcher also said somebody was "unconscious." The call came in before 9 a.m. on June 14. The senator's name is not mentioned during the call, and CBS News has not confirmed the identity of the unconscious person. Audio of the call was first shared by journalist Desiree Townsend. On the same day as the dispatch call, a spokesperson for McConnell said in a statement that the Kentucky Republican was hospitalized and was "receiving excellent care." No details were provided about why he was admitted or where.

McConnell’s last recorded vote was on June 11.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.