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Tipsheet

What Happens Now? Mike Johnson Just Signaled the Next Move on Birthright Citizenship

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 06, 2026 12:15 PM
What Happens Now? Mike Johnson Just Signaled the Next Move on Birthright Citizenship
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-04) indicated GOP lawmakers will seek to enshrine President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting birthright citizenship after the Supreme Court struck it down last week.

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During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, host Shannon Bream brought up the Supreme Court’s decision and Trump’s response in which he pushed for a legislative fix. “What say you about how this gets done if there's a change to be made?” she asked.

“Well, I used to litigate constitutional law cases, so I really enjoyed Justice Clarence Thomas's dissent,” Johnson replied. “...He explained that the 14th Amendment, the original intent was to enhance and really value citizenship, and it's been devalued because of birthright tourism, which is what we have now. It's a threat to the rule of law and national security. We do need to address it. We're looking at all angles. If there's some legislative fix, we'll advance that immediately. If it's a constitutional amendment, as you know, it takes a little more time. But we've got to address this.”

President Trump signed the order shortly after taking office last year. The order said the government would not issue citizenship papers to children born in the United States if the mother came to the country illegally and if the father is not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident.

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DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY REPUBLICAN PARTY SUPREME COURT

Supporters argued that the order would stop people from abusing the 14th Amendment and reduce incentives for people to enter the country illegally.

The Supreme Court struck down the order last week in a 6-3 decision. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion explaining that children born on American soil to parents who are unlawfully or temporarily present “satisfy both elements of the Citizenship Clause” and “are citizens at birth” under the 14th Amendment.

The ruling was not unexpected. Congressional Republicans said they will continue to fight against birthright citizenship through new legislation or a constitutional amendment. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) announced that he is filing a bill that would alter the law defining citizenship. 

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