Saving America From Islamofascists

Former Muslim Ayaan Hirsi Ali was addressing college students in Austin, Texas. She explained how Islamists want to achieve complete domination over America. They have been explicit about their aims, she stressed. A young student asked if there is room for compromise. “If I want to behead you unless you convert to Islam,” she responded, “what would be the place of compromise?” His answer was frightening. “I’ll just convert,” he said.

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“Do you realize the consequences of that?” she asked him. “What would your life be like?” His flippant attitude showed that he obviously hadn’t considered the consequences. Americans are being faced with a serious threat and, like this college student, most of us are not taking it seriously. America has faced three major threats in the last 100 years. First came World War II and the Axis Powers. Then the Cold War with the Soviet Union. We survived both of them. Now we have a new threat — Islamic jihad — the outcome of which is yet to be decided.

Thanks to the legacy of McCarthyism, Americans are afraid to express their views on controversial issues. That’s why most people won’t speak out about the threat we face as Islam infiltrates government, schools, courts, entertainment, and news media. They are afraid to be called bigots. “Islamophobe” has replaced pinko as the ultimate pejorative.

I am not one of those people. When Muslims say they want to replace the U.S. Constitution with the 7th century concepts of Sharia, I believe them. When Muslims claim that raping and beating women are acceptable forms of behavior, I believe them. When Muslims say they want to kill me if I refuse to submit to their medieval sky god, I believe them. When someone says they want to kill me, they are my enemy, period.

It doesn’t help that Americans are sadly uninformed about the realities of Islam. “Westerners are being taken for a ride in the name of tolerance, understanding, and multiculturalism,” said author Brigitte Gabriel. “Nothing disturbs me more than when I see ministers, priests, and rabbis listening to imams saying that Islam is a peaceful religion that has been hijacked by radicals. They accept what they hear at face value and are deceived.” Muslims are taught to lie when it serves their purpose. Contrary to what they tell us, Islam is the complete antithesis of tolerance, peace, and understanding. Only people who have been deceived will support the spread of dystopian Islamic practices and culture.

If they want to have Islam in Saudi Arabia or Qatar or Iran, I have no objection. I object to having it in America because of unacceptable cultural differences. Foremost among them is Islam’s attitude toward the individual. If you boil it down, what makes American society unique in world history is the primacy of individual rights over unlimited government power. We believe that the government should serve the individual, not the other way around. In Islam, the individual must submit to the tyranny of the state and the religion, which are regarded as one. If you don’t submit, the penalty is death.

It is unfortunate that we welcome into our country people who want to destroy it. Islam is out to erase our way of life. Muslims have told us that our values are evil and must be obliterated. This is an inversion of the truth. Islam breeds fanaticism and intolerance, as Robert Spencer, author and director of Jihad Watch, has explained in detail. He argues that if the “failure and tragedy of Islam is not faced honestly, the same pattern of societal destruction and decay that swept over much of the Islamic world will bring down Western civilization as well.”

Sharia, Islamic law, is spreading throughout the U.S. because of a misplaced open-mindedness. Americans hide behind the idea that we are tolerant people who are accepting of everyone, especially when it comes to religious differences. No one wants to be accused of the phony crime known as Islamophobia. We express our tolerance of Islam, despite the fact that Islam is supremely intolerant of us.

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“A society dies,” said Prof. Gad Saad, “when it cares more about exhibiting infinite tolerance and empathy than invoking its survival instinct.” Saad calls this “suicidal empathy.” The highest goal for many people is to demonstrate their progressive credentials by saying, “I’m willing to give up my life to demonstrate how empathetic I am, how tolerant I am, how non-judgmental I am.”

As a consequence, we don’t act to save our country and our culture from the invasion by Islamofascists. The obstacle that prevents us from defending our country from Islam’s assault on our values is the virtue-signaling by those who think that when we fight back against Islamic aggression, we are violating freedom of religion. To these people, there is no difference between Islamophobia and antisemitism. My response to this feeble argument is that Islam is not a religion. Islam is a totalitarian political ideology, masquerading as a religion, that promotes murder, intolerance, and misogyny. This subterfuge allows it to get away with murder — literally. Its aim is global domination. As such, it is a political threat to the safety of all Americans.

We must clear the cobwebs from our minds and defend against this hostile invasion. That may shock some of you, but I assure you it is the only way to avoid the catastrophe that is tearing Europe apart at the seams. If we don’t wise up, we will be next.

Ed Brodow is a conservative political commentator and bestselling author of eleven books, including his latest, "The Prophet Wants Your Head in a Basket: Islam’s Terrifying Plan to Conquer America."

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