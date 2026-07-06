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Tipsheet

Democrats Totally Melted Down While Americans Celebrated 250 Years

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 06, 2026 1:15 PM
Democrats Totally Melted Down While Americans Celebrated 250 Years
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

America celebrated its 250th anniversary this past weekend and the left was all in a tizzy about it.

As people commemorated America’s founding on July 4th, left-leaning media outlets and political figures used the occasion to do what they love the most: Attack President Donald Trump.

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Democrats were out in full force complaining about Trump politicizing the event and poking fun at what appeared to be modest turnouts at some of the events across the country.

CNN published a report covering federal employees complaining about the festivities amid a year of reductions in the government’s workforce and changes to its agencies. A 30-year military veteran and employee told CNN, ““My whole life until recently I was very proud of our country. Every federal worker, from the janitor on up the chain, swore an oath to defend and protect the Constitution. Now, I don’t even want anything to do with the Fourth. I’m angry and ashamed.”

A Social Security Administration worker described the celebrations as “just hard and disheartening when you hit 250 years and all you give your government employees is just more work and stress and pretzels.”

A TSA worker said it was “like a slap in the face.”

Not to be outdone, the Los Angeles Times published a report criticizing the Trump administration for cutting about $100 million in federal funding for humanities nonprofits and state councils last year. The report indicated this decision disrupted local history projects, museums, educational programs, and a host of other things the government had no business funding in the first place.

Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva (AZ-03) during an interview suggested she plans to launch an investigation into the America 250 organization for including Christian elements and patriotism in the events.

“We do not have an official religion in this country, nor do I believe should we,” she said.

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When asked whether this would be something congressional Democrats investigate, Grijalva answered, “I believe it will be.”

The New York Times also jumped in on the pile-on. It published a piece suggesting the celebrations were just another Trump rally and pointed out how some of the musical acts that were booked for the event dropped out.

The celebrations went on despite Democrats’ complaints, with a large fireworks display, military honors, and state pavilions that still drew visitors even with the hot temperatures.

Of course, this was all just partisan bickering. Folks on the left have been complaining about the celebrations for months now. Some even tried to vandalize the Reflecting Pool after Trump renovated it. Yet, if a Democrat were in the White House, none of these people would be complaining.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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