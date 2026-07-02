The Washington Post Tries to Throw a Wet Blanket on D.C.'s July 4th Fireworks

This is the time of year when everyone — everyone — gets their hands on some fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July. It doesn't matter if those fireworks are banned or illegal; people will be setting them off from now until Labor Day.

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But because Donald Trump is president, and Democrats only like America when they're in charge, they've been trying to undermine the 250th celebrations. Many blue areas have canceled celebrations, citing 'safety concerns' and several blue states have refused to send delegations to the Great American State Fair.

Now the Washington Post is trying to play the environmental card to thwart D.C.'s planned fireworks display.

Yet another SCOOP from @jakespring Internal National Park Service modeling predicts the Trump administration's massive July 4th fireworks display will cause dangerous pollution around the Mall and “very unhealthy” conditions across central D.C. https://t.co/8WkpBQ5hwL — Juliet Eilperin (@eilperin) July 1, 2026

Here's more:

Fireworks for this year’s July Fourth celebration are expected to cause hazardous levels of pollution around the National Mall and “very unhealthy” conditions in central D.C., according to internal National Park Service documents reviewed by The Washington Post. The show, billed by the Trump administration as the largest pyrotechnic display in history, will include some 850,000 fireworks in a roughly 40-minute show expected to start at 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m., according to organizers. President Donald Trump will speak as part of the event, which marks the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. The combustion from large fireworks displays typically causes significant pollution because it generates fine particulate matter, also known as PM2.5. These small particles can penetrate deep into the heart and lungs, causing irritation and in some cases asthma attacks and other illnesses. A draft air-quality analysis, based on the National Park Service’s modeling, states that people should “avoid prolonged exposure” to the pollution around the Mall.

What a bunch of party poopers.

Funny how we didn't get these stories when Biden was president.

People who worry about this should stay indoors, close the windows tight, and turn off the AC because the condenser might bring in outside air. Then everything will be better.



For the rest of us. — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) July 1, 2026

These miserable people want us to be just as miserable as they are.

The Washington Post clutches her pearls that smoke from the 250th fireworks display will cause "dangerous pollution" around the Mall.



WaPo, guess what....



Real Americans love that smell.



It's smells like .... https://t.co/29rVUCPd9H pic.twitter.com/3kGLG8yAMw — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) July 2, 2026

Extra points for the 'Apocalypse Now' gif.

They cannot help themselves.

Everything we love is dangerous and very unhealthy.



Try and stop it. https://t.co/Hxl8Fn4L3t — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 1, 2026

Meanwhile, everything they love is perfectly safe and fine.

Can't be any worse than the 45 minutes of gridlock traffic I sat in trying to escape D.C. yesterday afternoon. https://t.co/u3yShLWjg4 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) July 2, 2026

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No, it's not.

These are the same people who let D.C. fall into disrepair, with shuttered parks, broken fountains, droves of homeless meth heads, and crime. But the annual Fourth of July celebration is just too much for D.C. to handle.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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