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Watch Doug Burgum Deliver a Brutal Reality Check to CNN Regarding the Reflecting Pool

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 06, 2026 6:55 AM
Watch Doug Burgum Deliver a Brutal Reality Check to CNN Regarding the Reflecting Pool
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein


The Reflecting Pool has become the latest symbol for liberal America to defend. It was a neglected eyesore for years under both Democratic and Republican administrations. Trump wanted a cleaner pool for America 250, which is somehow seen as a serious offense, even a scandal worthy of Watergate-level outrage. The first attempt to fix it wasn’t successful—algae grew, leftist agitators vandalized it, and now it’s been repaired. But it did cause Trump-deranged lunatics to support algae. 

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It was also fenced off for the celebration for a simple reason: that’s where some of the fireworks were located, a point of contention CNN host Dana Bash brought up with Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, who wondered why it was closed for Independence Day. Burgum dropped a reality check:

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum: “It was closed because it's surrounded by fireworks. It's closed every year on the Fourth of July.”

Dana Bash: “But it was closed prior to that in order to fix the Reflecting Pool.” 

Doug Burgum: “No, it was closed because the largest fireworks display in the country was set up, and it lines either side of the Reflecting Pool. You can't have people around fireworks when they're being set up.”

 “Now that the fireworks will come down, the fence will come down. The fence was there because of the fireworks.”

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CNN DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA AMERICA 250

Then, former Clinton operative George Stephanopoulos tried to take a swipe at the repair costs. Burgum again was prepared:

We know you guys wanted Independence Day to be a disaster. It wasn’t. That’s why you’ve stooped to whining about the Reflecting Pool, you losers. 

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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