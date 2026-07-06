Watch Doug Burgum Deliver a Brutal Reality Check to CNN Regarding the Reflecting Pool





The Reflecting Pool has become the latest symbol for liberal America to defend. It was a neglected eyesore for years under both Democratic and Republican administrations. Trump wanted a cleaner pool for America 250, which is somehow seen as a serious offense, even a scandal worthy of Watergate-level outrage. The first attempt to fix it wasn’t successful—algae grew, leftist agitators vandalized it, and now it’s been repaired. But it did cause Trump-deranged lunatics to support algae.

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It was also fenced off for the celebration for a simple reason: that’s where some of the fireworks were located, a point of contention CNN host Dana Bash brought up with Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, who wondered why it was closed for Independence Day. Burgum dropped a reality check:

CNN’s Dana Bash: “It was July 4, and the Reflecting Pool was closed.”



Interior Secretary Doug Burgum: “It was closed because it's surrounded by fireworks. It's closed every year on the Fourth of July.”



Dana Bash: “But it was closed prior to that in order to fix the Reflecting… pic.twitter.com/70sgedWGmk — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) July 5, 2026

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum: “It was closed because it's surrounded by fireworks. It's closed every year on the Fourth of July.” Dana Bash: “But it was closed prior to that in order to fix the Reflecting Pool.” Doug Burgum: “No, it was closed because the largest fireworks display in the country was set up, and it lines either side of the Reflecting Pool. You can't have people around fireworks when they're being set up.” “Now that the fireworks will come down, the fence will come down. The fence was there because of the fireworks.”

Then, former Clinton operative George Stephanopoulos tried to take a swipe at the repair costs. Burgum again was prepared:

🚨 LMFAO! George Stephanopoulos just embarrassed himself on the Reflecting Pool



"Fixing it would cost $2M, now it's $15M, and the pool is still closed. What went wrong?"



SEC. DOUG BURGUM: "It WAS leaking 45,000 gallons PER DAY! It was attempted to be fixed in the past...it's… pic.twitter.com/XPqjVlaYYW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 5, 2026

We know you guys wanted Independence Day to be a disaster. It wasn’t. That’s why you’ve stooped to whining about the Reflecting Pool, you losers.

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