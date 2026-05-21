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Owner of the San Diego 'Trump House' Hospitalized in Critical Condition Following Attack

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 21, 2026 9:00 AM
Owner of the San Diego 'Trump House' Hospitalized in Critical Condition Following Attack
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

In Escondido, California, there's a house known for dozens of American flags and pro-Trump decor. Neighbors have complained about the property for years, citing a law prohibiting political signage more than 90 days before an election.

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Now, the owner of that house is reportedly hospitalized in critical condition, and people are wondering if the attack was motivated by politics.

Here's more:

A man known around Escondido for covering his home with Trump flags and MAGA memorabilia was reportedly left fighting for his life Wednesday after a brutal attack erupted outside the infamous “Trump House.”

Locals have complained about the Buchanan Street property in the past with commentary online going back years — describing bizarre displays, confrontational behavior and over-the-top MAGA decor — all long before an alleged attack left a man in serious condition.

...

Officers reportedly arrived to find a utility worker restraining one individual while another man lay nearby with severe injuries.

Comments online indicate the home had become a target of hostility in the neighborhood.

“My buddy lived down the street from him. Whenever I went to visit I made sure to swing by that place and shout stuff at them,” a post read.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CRIME DONALD TRUMP LIBS OF TIKTOK

Somehow, if these were Gavin Newsom or Kamala Harris signs, or Palestinian flags, we doubt people would complain or harass the homeowner. That's (D)ifferent.

Yes.

No one should fear putting a campaign sign in their front yard. Yet here we are.

While we don't have a clear motive yet, the fact that someone admitted to the media that they harass the homeowner for displaying Trump signs says everything we need to know.

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Always solid advice.

We would have wall-to-wall coverage if there were a wave of right-wing violence. Left-wing violence is swept under the rug.

The mentality comes from the top, with high-ranking Democrats inciting and encouraging violence, including Hakeem Jeffries who called for 'maximum warfare' and said Democrats must 'break the spirit' of Trump voters. Did someone take those words seriously?

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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