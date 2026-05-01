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CNN's Abby Phillip Actually Asked Hard Questions on Graham Platner

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 01, 2026 12:30 PM
CNN's Abby Phillip Actually Asked Hard Questions on Graham Platner
Townhall Media

Maybe Democrats, some of them anyway, realize Graham Platner is a problem for their party. While Bernie Sanders, Ruben Gallego, and Elizabeth Warren endorsed Platner after Maine Governor Janet Mills dropped out of the Senate race, there are concerns about his Nazi tattoo, as well as his past social media posts that attacked police, downplayed sexual assault, and said he was a communist.

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But CNN's Abby Phillip actually pushed back a little against Medias Touch's Adam Mockler about Graham Platner.

"Now, if this were a Republican candidate who had had a Nazi tattoo, covered it up when he was running for something and had said all the things that he had said about black people, about women, about rape, etcetera. Do you really think there's a world in which Democrats would be like, 'Let's just let bygones be bygones? That's the past, today's the present?'" Phillip asked.

Mockler's answer is actually revealing and scary.

"I think we're entering a new era and we'll see what the base wants. We'll see who wins when the actual election happens. But for the past decade, Democrats have been unified by our opposition to Donald Trump," he said. That means it's not about the American people but about opposing President Trump.

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2026 ELECTIONS ABBY PHILLIP DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GRAHAM PLATNER

Mockler continued, "And now, Graham Platner has a forward-looking message. So, if Donald Trump or if another Republican had a Nazi tattoo, I don't know. Donald Trump has dinner with Nazis. It's not that far from, you know, happening. But there's also plausible deniability regarding Graham Platner's tattoo. We don't know if he knew, we don't know what he knew."

"But it's not just the tattoo," Phillip said. "It's not just the tattoo."

Incredible. The double standard is breathtaking.

That's how you know he's really out of touch.

Nailed it.

He knew.

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Bingo.

They think that's a winning message.

We're fine with that.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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