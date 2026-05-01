CNN's Abby Phillip Actually Asked Hard Questions on Graham Platner

Maybe Democrats, some of them anyway, realize Graham Platner is a problem for their party. While Bernie Sanders, Ruben Gallego, and Elizabeth Warren endorsed Platner after Maine Governor Janet Mills dropped out of the Senate race, there are concerns about his Nazi tattoo, as well as his past social media posts that attacked police, downplayed sexual assault, and said he was a communist.

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But CNN's Abby Phillip actually pushed back a little against Medias Touch's Adam Mockler about Graham Platner.

Wild clip: Abby Phillip presses Meidas Touch’s Adam Mockler about Graham Platner.



Mockler says that a literal tattooed Nazi being the face of the Democrat Party in Maine happens because “we're entering a new era…”



Abby Phillip: “If this were a Republican candidate who had had… pic.twitter.com/HtjwirXLrr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 1, 2026

"Now, if this were a Republican candidate who had had a Nazi tattoo, covered it up when he was running for something and had said all the things that he had said about black people, about women, about rape, etcetera. Do you really think there's a world in which Democrats would be like, 'Let's just let bygones be bygones? That's the past, today's the present?'" Phillip asked.

Mockler's answer is actually revealing and scary.

"I think we're entering a new era and we'll see what the base wants. We'll see who wins when the actual election happens. But for the past decade, Democrats have been unified by our opposition to Donald Trump," he said. That means it's not about the American people but about opposing President Trump.

Mockler continued, "And now, Graham Platner has a forward-looking message. So, if Donald Trump or if another Republican had a Nazi tattoo, I don't know. Donald Trump has dinner with Nazis. It's not that far from, you know, happening. But there's also plausible deniability regarding Graham Platner's tattoo. We don't know if he knew, we don't know what he knew."

"But it's not just the tattoo," Phillip said. "It's not just the tattoo."

Incredible. The double standard is breathtaking.

Only this dude could make Abby Phillips speak truth. Good Lord. — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) May 1, 2026

That's how you know he's really out of touch.

Translation:



He hates Trump and his supporters as much as we do.



The Dems didn’t care and voted for him in the primary.



Winning and beating the GOP is all that matters.



Ends justify the means for power and control. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) May 1, 2026

Nailed it.

“We don’t know if he knew” about the literal, highly specific Nazi tattoo on his chest.



Just amazing. https://t.co/YianQtEggd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 1, 2026

He knew.

Mockler is right. We are entering a new era. An era in which American Socialist Democrats increasingly resemble German National Socialists. https://t.co/4EEJqGTmx4 — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) May 1, 2026

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Bingo.

They think that's a winning message.

Pretty good representation of what the next 7 months are going to look like for Dems having to defend this genuine trash person. https://t.co/2wYrT5wfNS — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) May 1, 2026

We're fine with that.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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