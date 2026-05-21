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The Daycare Owner Exposed by Nick Shirley Was Just Slapped With Federal Charges

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 21, 2026 11:30 AM
The Daycare Owner Exposed by Nick Shirley Was Just Slapped With Federal Charges
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The owner of a Minneapolis daycare featured in a fraud investigation by independent journalist Nick Shirley has been federally charged in an alleged $4.6 million scheme.

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The woman, Fahima Egeh Mahamud, also has ties to the 'Feeding Our Future' scandal that saw hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars stolen by fraudsters who pretended to be providing meals to hungry children.

Here's more:

A woman allegedly tied to Minnesota’s massive “Feeding Our Future” scandal has been charged in a day care fraud scheme after being featured in a viral video by influencer Nick Shirley, authorities said.

She is accused of pocketing millions of dollars meant for children’s meals.

Fahima Egeh Mahamud was charged Wednesday with wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to court documents.

Earlier this year, Mahamud was indicted for her alleged role in the initial $250 million “Feeding Our Future” scheme.

Prosecutors allege she enrolled Future Leaders Early Learning — a Minneapolis day care where she served as CEO — into the federal child nutrition program, falsely claiming to serve thousands of meals at her childcare center.

In addition to her involvement in the nutrition program fraud, Mahamud was federally charged Wednesday with a secondary scheme to defraud the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP), which provides day care assistance to low-income families.

Between October 2022 and December 2025, she allegedly submitted over 13,000 fraudulent claims to CCAP totaling approximately $4.6 million.

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Related:

CRIME ILHAN OMAR LAW AND ORDER MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

The fraud is brazen.

Shirley also called out Governor Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

"Do you have anything to say now?" Shirley asked on X.

He also said this was only the beginning.

"There are so many more fraudsters to be caught and arrested," Shirley wrote.

This is what journalism looks like, and what it can do.

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There's no way officials didn't know.

An excellent question.

We'll see what happens. Minnesota courts haven't exactly been harsh on these fraudsters. One judge threw out a fraudster's conviction, and another judge gave a convicted fraudster a slap on the wrist.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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