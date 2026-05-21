The Daycare Owner Exposed by Nick Shirley Was Just Slapped With Federal Charges

The owner of a Minneapolis daycare featured in a fraud investigation by independent journalist Nick Shirley has been federally charged in an alleged $4.6 million scheme.

Advertisement

The woman, Fahima Egeh Mahamud, also has ties to the 'Feeding Our Future' scandal that saw hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars stolen by fraudsters who pretended to be providing meals to hungry children.

JUST IN: Minneapolis day care owner featured in Nick Shirley’s viral fraud video federally charged in an alleged $4.6 million fraud scheme. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) May 21, 2026

Here's more:

A woman allegedly tied to Minnesota’s massive “Feeding Our Future” scandal has been charged in a day care fraud scheme after being featured in a viral video by influencer Nick Shirley, authorities said. She is accused of pocketing millions of dollars meant for children’s meals. Fahima Egeh Mahamud was charged Wednesday with wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to court documents. Earlier this year, Mahamud was indicted for her alleged role in the initial $250 million “Feeding Our Future” scheme. Prosecutors allege she enrolled Future Leaders Early Learning — a Minneapolis day care where she served as CEO — into the federal child nutrition program, falsely claiming to serve thousands of meals at her childcare center. In addition to her involvement in the nutrition program fraud, Mahamud was federally charged Wednesday with a secondary scheme to defraud the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP), which provides day care assistance to low-income families. Between October 2022 and December 2025, she allegedly submitted over 13,000 fraudulent claims to CCAP totaling approximately $4.6 million.

The fraud is brazen.

🚨UPDATE: Minnesota fraudster is charged for childcare fraud. Fahima Mahamud received 3.67 million dollars for her “daycare” and tried to escape America prior.



This is the SAME daycare where the $250 million dollar “feeding our future” scam took place



ARREST ALL THE FRAUDSTERS pic.twitter.com/ok2GfVfR8N — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) May 20, 2026

Shirley also called out Governor Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Finally justice for lil Joey 🥲@Tim_Walz and @IlhanMN how long did you know about this for? If I never came to your state the checks would continue to be written. David and I helped save your state millions and you tried to demonize us for helping your state.



Do you have… — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) May 20, 2026

"Do you have anything to say now?" Shirley asked on X.

He also said this was only the beginning.

"There are so many more fraudsters to be caught and arrested," Shirley wrote.

Way to be Nick. Way to be. https://t.co/0FdUdTwMt3 — Quality Learing Center (@QualityLearing_) May 20, 2026

This is what journalism looks like, and what it can do.

Are we really supposed to believe that there have been hundreds of multi-million dollar frauds, all in the exact same community, for years, but nobody in the Minnesota government knew about it at all?



Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar are 100% complicit. They should be thrown in jail. https://t.co/QGerRI05wS — varrock (@varrock) May 20, 2026

Advertisement

There's no way officials didn't know.

Did Fahima Magamud donate any of those fraud dollars she received to the campaigns of Tim Walz, Keith Ellison or Ilhan Omar? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 20, 2026

An excellent question.

As our great President knows you can indict a ham sandwich. Conviction is justice, indictments are for show. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) May 21, 2026

We'll see what happens. Minnesota courts haven't exactly been harsh on these fraudsters. One judge threw out a fraudster's conviction, and another judge gave a convicted fraudster a slap on the wrist.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.