Aimee Bock, the Woman Behind the 'Feeding Our Future' Fraud Scandal, Was Just Sentenced

Aimee Bock, the woman accused of coordinating the $250 million 'Feeding Our Future' scandal in Minnesota, was just sentenced to more than 40 years behind bars for her role in the scheme.

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BREAKING: Feeding Our Future mastermind Aimee Bock sentenced to 500 months in prison, just over 41 years.



“Disabling Aimee Bock from ever meaningfully participating in society again is the only just outcome. The state of Minnesota will never be the same because of Aimee Bock,"… pic.twitter.com/J0x2tng2Gl — Anthony Gockowski (@AntGockowski) May 21, 2026

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“Disabling Aimee Bock from ever meaningfully participating in society again is the only just outcome. The state of Minnesota will never be the same because of Aimee Bock," Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Kline says in court.

Bock was also ordered to pay $242 million in restitution. This is the equivalent of a life sentence for Bock, who is 45 years old.

While that's certainly appropriate, every one of the tens of thousands of Somalis who had a hand in the fraud should be prosecuted and sentenced to the same term. — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) May 21, 2026

This is true. Bock deserves no sympathy, but we can't help but notice some of the other fraudsters aren't getting harsh sentences, or sentences at all.

“This was a vortex of fraud and you were its epicenter,” says Judge Nancy Brasel to Aimee Bock. “A sentence of less than 500 months would not do justice to the people of Minnesota, who in a very real sense were the victims of this fraud.” https://t.co/eoCVK7uTHV — Anthony Gockowski (@AntGockowski) May 21, 2026

Just the other day, Bock spoke to Fox News and implicated high-ranking Minnesota Democrats, including Ilhan Omar, Tim Walz, and Attorney General Keith Ellison, saying they knew about the fraud and did nothing.

🚨 BREAKING: The mastermind behind the Feeding Our Future fraud scam in Minnesota has just been sentenced to 41.5 YEARS in prison



Holy CRAP!



Aimee Bock orchestrated the $250 MILLION scam during COVID, billing taxpayers for fake meals for children.



She deserves every single day… pic.twitter.com/9mLvDIkUfb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 21, 2026

Yes, she does. And so does everyone else who took money from taxpayers.

🚨BREAKING! JUSTICE SERVED: Mastermind Aimee Bock Behind “Feeding Our Future” Fraud Gets 41+ YEARS in Prison!



These crooks stole nearly $250 MILLION in COVID relief money that was supposed to feed hungry children, and instead lined their own pockets.



$250 million. Meant for… pic.twitter.com/MrQDWgJuAg — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 21, 2026

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