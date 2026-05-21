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Aimee Bock, the Woman Behind the 'Feeding Our Future' Fraud Scandal, Was Just Sentenced

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 21, 2026 12:25 PM
Aimee Bock, the Woman Behind the 'Feeding Our Future' Fraud Scandal, Was Just Sentenced
Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool

Aimee Bock, the woman accused of coordinating the $250 million 'Feeding Our Future' scandal in Minnesota, was just sentenced to more than 40 years behind bars for her role in the scheme.

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“Disabling Aimee Bock from ever meaningfully participating in society again is the only just outcome. The state of Minnesota will never be the same because of Aimee Bock," Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Kline says in court.

Bock was also ordered to pay $242 million in restitution. This is the equivalent of a life sentence for Bock, who is 45 years old.

This is true. Bock deserves no sympathy, but we can't help but notice some of the other fraudsters aren't getting harsh sentences, or sentences at all.

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Related:

COVID-19 CRIME ILHAN OMAR KEITH ELLISON MINNESOTA

Just the other day, Bock spoke to Fox News and implicated high-ranking Minnesota Democrats, including Ilhan Omar, Tim Walz, and Attorney General Keith Ellison, saying they knew about the fraud and did nothing.

Yes, she does. And so does everyone else who took money from taxpayers.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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