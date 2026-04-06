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U.S. and Iran Receive 45-Day Ceasefire Proposal As Pressure Mounts to Open The Strait of Hormuz

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 06, 2026 11:15 AM
U.S. and Iran Receive 45-Day Ceasefire Proposal As Pressure Mounts to Open The Strait of Hormuz
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The United States and Iran have received a draft ceasefire proposal from several third-party mediators, including Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey, as international efforts intensify to prevent a major escalation, one that President Trump has warned could extend military strikes to Iranian energy infrastructure. 

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The proposal reportedly includes a 45-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as mediators acknowledge that any lasting end to the conflict would require both restoring access to the Strait and addressing the country’s uranium stockpile, either through removal or dilution.

Neither the U.S. nor Iran has responded to the proposal.

The mediators behind the draft are reportedly concerned not only about a potential escalation of Operation Epic Fury, but also that Iranian retaliation to a U.S.-Israeli strike on its energy infrastructure could target and devastate oil and water facilities across Gulf countries, according to Axios.

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Related:

IRAN PAKISTAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TURKEY OPERATION EPIC FURY

This comes as President Trump issued a Tuesday deadline to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," the president wrote on Truth Social. "There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F**kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP." 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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