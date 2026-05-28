Here's the Insane Reason Seattle's Socialist Mayor Won't Stop Fraud

We've learned in recent months that there are significant amounts of fraud in our welfare programs. From Social Security to Medicare to Medicaid to state-level programs focusing on autism, home health, and feeding kids, American taxpayers have been bilked out of billions of dollars.

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While the Trump administration is trying to combat that fraud and wasteful spending, Democrats are defending it. Why? Because the perpetrators of that fraud are often immigrants, so targeting the fraud, arresting the fraudsters, and jailing them after a conviction is somehow racist.

That's what Seattle's socialist Mayor Katie Wilson believes. She doesn't care about the fraud because the people are stealing our tax dollars are immigrants.

Socialist Seattle Mayor Wilson asked why she's not doing anything to address daycare fraud claims,



“This whole issue is not really about fraud … It’s about making an immigrant community a target.”pic.twitter.com/UCjW4rn2Yu — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 28, 2026

"I don't think it needs to be explained why it's problematic to have random people showing up to daycares," Wilson said. "And I mean I think the fear in the Somali community is real, the fear in immigrant communities is real, so we're taking that very seriously."

That argument falls apart when you realize there are no children at these daycares. Also, when did Democrats start objecting to people showing up at someone's place of business? They do it all the time, and they show up at the private residences of conservatives they don't like to protest, too.

When asked if there was any follow up on the fraud claims, Wilson's response was brief

"No," she said.

"This whole issue is not really about fraud, right? It's about dividing and conquering. It's about making an immigrant community a target, right? There's no reason to assume, based on the identity of a daycare operator, that their small business is doing anything wrong," Wilson added.

Then have the daycare operators prove they're legitimate. If they are, that would be a major political victory for Wilson, no? She could easily show the evidence that these businesses are on the up and up, and the claims of fraud would go away.

But she's not. She's playing the racism card.

She’s so ill equipped for this.



Why wouldn’t she say something like “Of course, we want to stop and prevent fraud, but also want to protect the Somali community.” — Gringo El Camino (@GringoElCamino) May 28, 2026

Because she's an idiot and she doesn't really want to stop fraud.

Fraud does not become less serious because the accused belong to a minority category. Public money requires public accountability, and a mayor who can’t say that plainly is not governing. She is managing an ideological narrative. — Trajan (@trajan_blind) May 28, 2026

They don't care. They see Somalis or other immigrants and any charges against them are dismissed as racism.

Isn’t it amazing that some politicians are perfectly happy to let foreigners steal money—as long as it’s your money, not theirs? https://t.co/8aa3yr7sJQ — Immigration Accountability Project Action (@iaproject) May 28, 2026

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Well, Wilson's a socialist, so stealing other people's money is what she does best.

This is the same tactic as Minnesota socialists (Democrats) use - when asked about their own criminality and fraud they say omg we love open borders and mass migration, racist. https://t.co/TfZaR7ic01 — The Real GOP 🇺🇸 (@TheRealGOP) May 28, 2026

The 'racism' card is worn out.

Look how quickly she reverses the victim and offender. https://t.co/h7Gfvn7C1o — The Kids Are Not Alright (@DogPagoda) May 28, 2026

All Leftists play that intersectionality game.

It's a black and white issue. There is either fraud or there isn't. It doesn't matter who commits it. https://t.co/Z1QRxDEbZn — America (@AmericaOne76) May 28, 2026

Throughout the Biden administration, as Democrats tried to put President Trump in prison, they told us, 'no one is above the law.' Turns out some people are, in fact, above the law: the Democrats' preferred constituencies.

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