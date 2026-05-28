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Tipsheet

Here's the Insane Reason Seattle's Socialist Mayor Won't Stop Fraud

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 28, 2026 12:30 PM
Here's the Insane Reason Seattle's Socialist Mayor Won't Stop Fraud
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

We've learned in recent months that there are significant amounts of fraud in our welfare programs. From Social Security to Medicare to Medicaid to state-level programs focusing on autism, home health, and feeding kids, American taxpayers have been bilked out of billions of dollars.

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While the Trump administration is trying to combat that fraud and wasteful spending, Democrats are defending it. Why? Because the perpetrators of that fraud are often immigrants, so targeting the fraud, arresting the fraudsters, and jailing them after a conviction is somehow racist.

That's what Seattle's socialist Mayor Katie Wilson believes. She doesn't care about the fraud because the people are stealing our tax dollars are immigrants.

"I don't think it needs to be explained why it's problematic to have random people showing up to daycares," Wilson said. "And I mean I think the fear in the Somali community is real, the fear in immigrant communities is real, so we're taking that very seriously."

That argument falls apart when you realize there are no children at these daycares. Also, when did Democrats start objecting to people showing up at someone's place of business? They do it all the time, and they show up at the private residences of conservatives they don't like to protest, too.

When asked if there was any follow up on the fraud claims, Wilson's response was brief

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ILLEGAL ALIEN MEDICAID MEDICARE SOCIALISM SOCIAL SECURITY

"No," she said.

"This whole issue is not really about fraud, right? It's about dividing and conquering. It's about making an immigrant community a target, right? There's no reason to assume, based on the identity of a daycare operator, that their small business is doing anything wrong," Wilson added.

Then have the daycare operators prove they're legitimate. If they are, that would be a major political victory for Wilson, no? She could easily show the evidence that these businesses are on the up and up, and the claims of fraud would go away. 

But she's not. She's playing the racism card.

Because she's an idiot and she doesn't really want to stop fraud. 

They don't care. They see Somalis or other immigrants and any charges against them are dismissed as racism.

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Well, Wilson's a socialist, so stealing other people's money is what she does best.

The 'racism' card is worn out.

All Leftists play that intersectionality game.

Throughout the Biden administration, as Democrats tried to put President Trump in prison, they told us, 'no one is above the law.' Turns out some people are, in fact, above the law: the Democrats' preferred constituencies.

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