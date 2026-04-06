Inside the Last-Ditch Effort to Reach Ceasefire Agreement Before Trump Unleashes Hell on Iran

Pakistan proposed a 45-day ceasefire agreement to the United States and Iran on Monday, kicking off a new round of emergency negotiations aimed at stopping the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

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The proposal was delivered to both nations overnight, according to a Reuters report. This latest push comes in the middle of the 48-hour deadline President Donald Trump issued on Sunday. He threatened to escalate the U.S.’s bombing campaign and target the country’s power plants and bridges if Tehran refuses to end its blockade of the strait by Tuesday evening.

In an Easter Sunday post on Truth Social, he demanded that the regime open the strait “or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH!”

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So far, Iran has rejected the Trump administration’s demands, but signaled that it is willing to continue negotiating an end to the war, which has killed more than 3,400 across the Middle East.

Pakistan’s proposal, dubbed the “Islamabad Accord,” offers a two-stage framework. The first stage calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The second stage involves a 15-to-20-day period to finalize a more comprehensive agreement that would require Tehran to commit to abandoning its nuclear weapon program in exchange for sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets, CBS News reported.

Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir, has been in contact "all night long" with US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.



Details or #Pakistan’s proposed two-phase deal, dubbed as #IslamabadAccord.



📍Phase I

▫️ Immediate… pic.twitter.com/4OQ3oM5yPa — Developing Pakistan (@developingpak) April 6, 2026

Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir spoke with Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

As of Monday morning, neither Washington nor Tehran has publicly committed to the proposal. A senior White House official told NBC News that “It’s one of the many things being discussed” and that the president has not yet approved the proposal.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei noted that the regime is considering the agreement, but stressed that “negotiation can in no way be compatible with ultimatums, crimes, or threats to commit war crimes," according to CBS News.

Regime officials previously told mediators that any permanent ceasefire agreement must come with guarantees that the U.S. and Israel will not attack Iran again. These developments demonstrate how quickly the talks shifted from collapsing to being revived. Just days earlier, Iran rejected all U.S. demands and refused to send representatives to Islamabad for continued discussions.

Meanwhile, the war on the ground has shown no signs of halting. U.S. and Israeli strikes have continued, with explosions ringing out across Tehran. An Israeli strike killed Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, the head of intelligence for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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