Here's What Joe Biden Told Jill After He Got Wrecked by Trump in That Disastrous Debate

Former First Lady Jill Biden authored a book about her time in the White House. It’s not a tell-all. It’s quite the opposite, as it’s reportedly filled with details about navigating the complexities of the East Wing's politics, as The Atlantic noted. For once, it isn’t filled with fake news or questionable anonymous sources. Jill felt the need to clarify some issues, especially about her husband’s disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump on CNN in June of 2024, which sealed his fate. It would be the final chapter in a somewhat unremarkable public career, capped by a failed presidency.

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We know what he said as Jill led him off the stage: “I really f**ked up, didn’t I?” said Joe at the time. Jill was blunt in her response: “Yes, you did.”

The book won't resolve the tense relationship the family has with the Democratic Party overall, which they still resnt for pushing Joe off the 2024 ticket. They still believe that Joe Biden could have beaten Trump, even though everything points to a loss similar to Kamala Harris's experience, or worse. Seeing him appear mentally unsteady on stage, and then contracting COVID only made the story worse, and Jill didn’t clear things up either. In fact, she only added more confusion, like not being able to say whether Joe took an Ambien or cough syrup to fight a developing cold; Biden said he wasn’t feeling well on the night of the debate. Did she even ask? Also, we’re about to learn that Jill was for Joe taking a cognitive test to quiet critics, but was overruled by her husband’s Dollar Store advisers. What is it, Jill? Was Joe having a stroke, or are you trying to gaslight us? The rally the next day sort of kills this attempt to set the record straight; she made it worse (via The Atlantic):

A lot of Democrats including several former Biden aides I talked to just simply don't believe Jill Biden.



Given how she behaved post-debate, several Biden aides said that if she really believed he was having a stroke, that's not how she would act.

Talking w/ @brikeilarcnn pic.twitter.com/CcFHEHjWHf — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 28, 2026

As she watched President Biden stumble through the most cringeworthy portion of his disastrous June 2024 debate, First Lady Jill Biden wondered if her husband had unknowingly ingested drugs or was having a medical episode on live television. “Is he short-circuiting?” Jill Biden thought. “Is this a stroke? I felt like we were watching an AI hologram of the man we knew, and the hologram was glitching. Has he been drugged?” Her mind then wandered to a more personal anxiety, considering how his nonsensical word salads—one of which ended with “we finally beat Medicare”—might implicate her as the person best positioned to know if the man who appeared to disassemble onstage was privately prone to incoherence. “Oh God—will people watching assume this is how he is all the time?” she writes in her new memoir, View From the East Wing, a copy of which The Atlantic obtained ahead of its June 2 release date. […] … Biden’s book may not deliver the kind of closure the party has been desperately, and repeatedly, seeking. Rather than offering an explosive political tell-all, the former first lady instead focuses on the nuances of navigating the politics of the White House’s East Wing. She describes struggling with the “catch-22” of being first lady, a position in which knowing too little can make you “an embarrassment” and knowing too much can make you seem power hungry. She largely holds back from lashing out against her foes—including those who abandoned Biden after the debate—though at one point she faults former Attorney General Merrick Garland for his handling of the case that resulted in Hunter Biden’s conviction on gun charges. (The president pardoned his son before leaving the White House.) While she writes that a “thought bubble above my head was full of expletives” after Harris attacked her husband over school busing during a June 2019 debate, by 2024, the first lady and vice president were professing their “love” for each other. The book does not dwell much on the current president, though it laments Trump’s destruction of the East Wing, likening it to the slaughter of a “rare and precious animal.” […] … Jill Biden vehemently denies that her husband had been showing any signs of senility or dementia that would have foreshadowed such a painful-to-watch debate performance when he stood on the stage with Trump in Atlanta (“The truth was, Joe was not who he was on a day-to-day basis in that debate,” she writes). So what happened? Even nearly two years later, Jill Biden seems to have more questions than answers. […] “To this day, I still don’t know what happened. Why wasn’t he making any sense? It was inexplicable to me,” she says elsewhere in the book. Maybe he had rehearsed too much? Maybe he had traveled too much that month? Or was he just ill? The president had seemed exhausted earlier in the day and had told her that he was not feeling too well. Later, after positing that he may have unwittingly taken codeine cough syrup or Ambien to fight off a cold or to help him sleep, Jill Biden seems to rhetorically throw her hands in the air: “I only wish I had the answer.” (You could forgive the reader for wondering, Well, did you ask him?) The first lady writes that she wished she had thought to ask for a blood test after the debate (and also says she suggested the president take a cognitive test to calm doubts, but was overruled by his advisers).

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Does it pass the smell test? The clarification about Joe’s terrible debate night? No, not even close, with aides revealing that signs of senility were increasing long before Joe Biden was made to look bad in front of a national audience. This couple is secretive, believes the rules don’t apply to them, and it’s always politics with them. They’re the Temu Clintons.

A former senior Biden campaign advisor tells me Jill Biden's comments are "revisionist history."



“She and a handful of other close advisors around President Biden kept gaslighting us, telling those of us on the campaign we were the ones who were wrong, and that he just had a… https://t.co/UhXfBhYf8b — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) May 28, 2026

Biden aides told @jaketapper and me that they had seen him act that way before and after. Those moments became more difficult to predict and conceal.

And Jill joined Biden for several campaign events after the debate including a rally the next day. https://t.co/5b2jQfT31i pic.twitter.com/RGYFnMYJpm — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 27, 2026

Jill Biden worried the debate “might implicate her as the person best positioned to know if the man who appeared to disassemble onstage was privately prone to incoherence. ‘Oh God—will people watching assume this is how he is all the time?’ She writes.”https://t.co/DQOyx9UfrQ pic.twitter.com/MpmHLfBv29 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 28, 2026

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