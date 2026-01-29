Stand With ICE
Trump's White House Communications Director Cooked CNN's Minneapolis Town Hall for a Simpl...
When a Failed MSNBC Host Spewed This Lunacy About ICE, It Was Game...
Ted Cruz Has a Brutal Plan to Corner Senate Democrats
Former North Carolina Official Facing Charges After Drugging Kids' Ice Cream
Sen. Susan Collins Says ICE Ended 'Enhanced Operations' in Maine After Shootings
VIP
Hollywood Says It Wants a Revolution. How Do They Think That'll Work for...
Looney Tunes: Here's the Ridiculous Reason Why the EU Fined X As Part...
Senate Democrats Block Funding Package As Shutdown Looms
VIP
Fraud, Not Republicans, Undermines Democracy
Medical Watchdog Do No Harm Debunks DEI Healthcare Study
Poll: A Majority of Americans Overwhelmingly Support the Pro-Senior Provisions in the Big...
Rand Paul Thinks Trump Broke the Constitution, Rubio Absolutely Shuts Him Down
Gutfeld Goes Nuclear on Jessica Tarlov for Democrats' Performative Outrage Over ICE Fatali...
Tipsheet

Police Arrest New York City Man for Driving His Vehicle Into a Synagogue

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 29, 2026 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

A man is in custody after he allegedly rammed his Honda sedan repeatedly into the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, on Wednesday evening. 

Advertisement

New York authorities are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime, according to Fox News.

A driver was taken into custody on Wednesday night after police say the individual intentionally and repeatedly rammed a vehicle into the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in New York City, damaging some of the Jewish site’s doors.

NYPD and Chabad Lubavitch spokesperson Motti Seligson said there were no apparent injuries.

The vehicle was inspected by the NYPD bomb squad, and no explosives were found. The driver shouted to bystanders that "it slipped" and said something to police about attempting to park.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the crash was being investigated as a hate crime.

The driver repeatedly struck the rear entrance doors of the synagogue at least four times, reversing and accelerating again as the wooden door buckled. The attack continued until police officers ordered him out of the vehicle and arrested him, CNN reported.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said there were no injuries. Law enforcement officers have stepped up security at houses of worship across the city to prevent further attacks.

The attack occurred on Yud Shevat, a major Chabad holiday. Thousands of Hasidic Jews were gathered in the building. 

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, in a post on X, said he is “relieved that no one was injured in this horrifying incident” and that “Any threat to a Jewish institution or place of worship must be taken seriously.”

Recommended

When a Failed MSNBC Host Spewed This Lunacy About ICE, It Was Game Over Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Antisemitism has no place in our city, and violence or intimidation against Jewish New Yorkers is unacceptable,” he added.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon announced that she has instructed prosecutors to “open a civil rights investigation into this violent attack.”

Since Hamas carried out a massacre of Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023, antisemitic incidents in the United States surged to disturbing levels. Reports of threats, vandalism, and assaults against Jewish people and institutions skyrocketed — especially on college campuses.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

When a Failed MSNBC Host Spewed This Lunacy About ICE, It Was Game Over Matt Vespa
Trump's White House Communications Director Cooked CNN's Minneapolis Town Hall for a Simple Reason Matt Vespa
Ted Cruz Has a Brutal Plan to Corner Senate Democrats Jeff Charles
Rand Paul Thinks Trump Broke the Constitution, Rubio Absolutely Shuts Him Down Dmitri Bolt
Say It Ain’t So, Ro Khanna Kurt Schlichter
Gutfeld Goes Nuclear on Jessica Tarlov for Democrats' Performative Outrage Over ICE Fatalities Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

When a Failed MSNBC Host Spewed This Lunacy About ICE, It Was Game Over Matt Vespa
Advertisement