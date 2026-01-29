Police Arrest New York City Man for Driving His Vehicle Into a Synagogue

A man is in custody after he allegedly rammed his Honda sedan repeatedly into the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

New York authorities are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime, according to Fox News.

A driver was taken into custody on Wednesday night after police say the individual intentionally and repeatedly rammed a vehicle into the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in New York City, damaging some of the Jewish site’s doors. NYPD and Chabad Lubavitch spokesperson Motti Seligson said there were no apparent injuries. The vehicle was inspected by the NYPD bomb squad, and no explosives were found. The driver shouted to bystanders that "it slipped" and said something to police about attempting to park. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the crash was being investigated as a hate crime.

A car just drove into the side doors of 770 at Chabad Headquarters in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/5PTCmrjLTv — Yossi Farro (@FarroYossi) January 29, 2026

The driver repeatedly struck the rear entrance doors of the synagogue at least four times, reversing and accelerating again as the wooden door buckled. The attack continued until police officers ordered him out of the vehicle and arrested him, CNN reported.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said there were no injuries. Law enforcement officers have stepped up security at houses of worship across the city to prevent further attacks.

The attack occurred on Yud Shevat, a major Chabad holiday. Thousands of Hasidic Jews were gathered in the building.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, in a post on X, said he is “relieved that no one was injured in this horrifying incident” and that “Any threat to a Jewish institution or place of worship must be taken seriously.”

“Antisemitism has no place in our city, and violence or intimidation against Jewish New Yorkers is unacceptable,” he added.

I am at 770 Chabad World Headquarters in Crown Heights, where a man intentionally, and repeatedly, crashed his car into the building. I am relieved that no one was injured in this horrifying incident.



This is deeply alarming, especially given the deep meaning and history of the… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 29, 2026

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon announced that she has instructed prosecutors to “open a civil rights investigation into this violent attack.”

I have instructed our criminal prosecutors in @CivilRights to open a civil rights investigation into this violent attack. https://t.co/3zcqLHwBsB — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) January 29, 2026

Since Hamas carried out a massacre of Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023, antisemitic incidents in the United States surged to disturbing levels. Reports of threats, vandalism, and assaults against Jewish people and institutions skyrocketed — especially on college campuses.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.