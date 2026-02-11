Rep. Ted Lieu Blasts AG Pam Bondi for Not Interviewing an Epstein Witness, but There’s Just One Problem

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, joined by fellow Democrats, used Wednesday’s House Judiciary hearing with Attorney General Pam Bondi to attack her over the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein files, and to accuse President Trump of involvement in the horrific sex trafficking of underage girls. During his time, Lieu repeated claims from a witness who said he overheard Trump speaking to Jeffrey Epstein about the alleged crimes and even met a girl who supposedly said she had been abused by both Epstein and Trump.

The catch? Like many of the documents cited, it was entirely fabricated.

"A document from a witness who called the FBI's National Threat Operations Center, because I believe you just lied under oath," Rep. Lieu said. "There is ample evidence in the Epstein file..."

"Don't you ever accuse me of a crime!" Bondi immediately fired back.

Rep. Lieu went on:

I believe you just lied under oath, and this is all on videotape. You said there's no evidence of a crime. I'm showing you. Here is a witness statement who called into the FBI's Threat Operations Center. He drove Donald Trump around in a limo. He overheard what Donald Trump said to Jeffrey on his cell phone. He was so angry he was gonna stop a limo and hurt Donald Trump, and he met a girl who said she was raped by Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. She later had her head blown off, and officers at the scene said that could not have been suicide. No one, no one at the Department of Justice interviewed this witness.

"You need to interview this witness immediately. Epstein should rot in hell. So should the men who patronized this operation, and as we sit here today, there are over 1,000 sex trafficking victims," he added.

Ted Lieu is a complete and total moron.



He just displayed the sensationalist FBI tip that came one week before the 2020 election from an alleged limo driver who claimed he overheard President Trump talking about abusing young girls with Epstein in 1995.



This same tip also… pic.twitter.com/HXXWrcTpwZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 11, 2026

There is just one problem.

The Department of Justice wrote upon releasing the latest batch of the Epstein files:

This production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the Act. Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.

The specific case Rep. Lieu seized on is just one of those “untrue and sensationalist claims,” as later in the same tip, the alleged witness even accused Hillary Clinton of orchestrating the Oklahoma City bombing.

This is just one example of many of Democrats grasping at every straw they possibly can to undermine President Trump. Unfortunately for them, the president has pledged to be the most transparent in history, and has thus far delivered on that promise.

