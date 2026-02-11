She Stormed Off? Watch AG Pam Bondi Trigger the Hell Out of This House Dem

Never attempt to challenge Attorney General Pam Bondi directly. While she has faced some setbacks—such as the Epstein Files issue, which was partly her mistake, and claiming the client list was on her desk when it wasn't—she remains undefeated in congressional hearings. She’s fearless, anticipating where opponents will strike and often presents receipts that typically cause Democrats to falter.

She testified before the House Judiciary Committee. The Jeffrey Epstein circus was the topic of discussion, and it was like the story itself—a total mess. It’s the Three-Mile Island of politics right now. If anything, most of the stories have made Democratic allies look worse, whereas Trump is named, but not a single Epstein survivor has accused the president of wrongdoing. The latest revelation was that Trump went to the authorities to report Epstein’s depraved sexual tendencies.

The showdowns today were epic, but this one led to a House Democrat storming out. Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT) isn’t at the top of the batting order on most things, so she, and others like her, Republicans included, must get their airtime and exploit it to its fullest. She did that, but not in the way she’d hoped. It was a contentious exchange, leading Bondi to note that no one was asking these questions about Epstein under the Merrick Garland DOJ.

🔥 Rep. Balint: “This is not a game, Secretary.”



Bondi: “I’m Attorney General.”



Balint: “Apologies — I couldn’t tell.” pic.twitter.com/vd18y0EdD0 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 11, 2026

"I think Americans would be shocked to learn that you are not interested in talking with these officials that have ties to Jeffrey Epstein."



Rep. Balint (D-VT) clashes with AG Bondi during congressional hearing.



Watch live here: https://t.co/hsSlAdod2e pic.twitter.com/8JcLjibJ4a — MS NOW (@MSNOWNews) February 11, 2026

Balint screamed “weak sauce” into the microphone until Bondi brought up the congresswoman’s voting record against a resolution condemning antisemitism, which sent the Vermont lefty into a tizzy:

🚨 BREAKING: Democrat Rep. Balint just WENT BERSERK and STORMED out of the hearing after AG Pam Bondi infuriated her



"Are you SERIOUS?!" 💀



*Gets up and storms out*pic.twitter.com/KbsefqnIGx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 11, 2026

NOW - Pam Bondi's Epstein testimony devolves into screaming over antisemitism after accusing a Jewish lawmaker of being antisemitic for not supporting Israel. pic.twitter.com/zLwROx8bju — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 11, 2026

Pam Bondi spiked her cortisol. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 11, 2026

Love her, hate her, you’re not going to beat Pam in these settings—ever.

