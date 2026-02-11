The Canadian School Shooter Has Been Identified
She Stormed Off? Watch AG Pam Bondi Trigger the Hell Out of This House Dem

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 11, 2026 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Never attempt to challenge Attorney General Pam Bondi directly. While she has faced some setbacks—such as the Epstein Files issue, which was partly her mistake, and claiming the client list was on her desk when it wasn't—she remains undefeated in congressional hearings. She’s fearless, anticipating where opponents will strike and often presents receipts that typically cause Democrats to falter. 

She testified before the House Judiciary Committee. The Jeffrey Epstein circus was the topic of discussion, and it was like the story itself—a total mess. It’s the Three-Mile Island of politics right now. If anything, most of the stories have made Democratic allies look worse, whereas Trump is named, but not a single Epstein survivor has accused the president of wrongdoing. The latest revelation was that Trump went to the authorities to report Epstein’s depraved sexual tendencies. 

The showdowns today were epic, but this one led to a House Democrat storming out. Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT) isn’t at the top of the batting order on most things, so she, and others like her, Republicans included, must get their airtime and exploit it to its fullest. She did that, but not in the way she’d hoped. It was a contentious exchange, leading Bondi to note that no one was asking these questions about Epstein under the Merrick Garland DOJ.  

Balint screamed “weak sauce” into the microphone until Bondi brought up the congresswoman’s voting record against a resolution condemning antisemitism, which sent the Vermont lefty into a tizzy:

Love her, hate her, you’re not going to beat Pam in these settings—ever. 

