Canada's MAiD Program Is About to Get Even More Horrifying

Canada introduced its Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program under the guise of letting terminally ill patients end their lives without pain and suffering. It was painted as humanitarian and compassionate. Many of us, this writer included, saw MAiD for what it was: a government-run euthanasia program. In the decade since its inception, MAiD has gone from helping the terminally ill to ending the lives of veterans, the poor, and the mentally ill. It's even being promoted to teens, and one Canadian MP said the program "enhances freedom."

Advertisement

Per capita, the number of deaths from MAiD now dwarfs the number of gun-related deaths in America. Even Jacobin Magazine was alarmed at how MAiD morphed into a "dystopian replacement" for social welfare. In December, Townhall reported how Glenn Beck was helping a Canadian woman named Jolene travel to America, where she could undergo a simple procedure to treat her hyperparathyroidism. The condition is caused by adenoma(s) on the parathyroid gland(s), which elevate calcium levels, leading to bone damage and soft-tissue destruction. Jolene suffered from pain, nausea, and vomiting. The treatment is to remove the affected parathyroid gland(s). But thanks to Canada's failed socialized healthcare system, Jolene was unable to see an endocrinologist for a referral to a surgeon. Instead, the government offered to end her life.

That's horrifying enough, but now, Canada has set its sights on euthanizing babies.

Here's more (emphasis added):

Canada’s medical assistance in dying program, (MAID) already one of the world’s most permissive euthanasia regimes, may soon extend to disabled newborns. That possibility is reigniting horror among pro-life advocates who warn of a slippery slope toward eugenics. The Quebec College of Physicians recently told the British newspaper Daily Mail that it believes “medical assistance in dying may be an appropriate treatment for babies suffering from extreme pain” and that “parents should have the opportunity to obtain this care for their infant,” according to an article by Anna Farrow published in the Western Standard. The statement revives a debate that first erupted in 2022 when Louis Roy of the Quebec College of Physicians appeared before Parliament’s Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying. Roy suggested the program could be considered for “babies from birth to one year of age” who are born with severe deformities or disabilities, Farrow reported.

There is no way parents who have a child with disabilities or deformities of any kind won't be pressured or forced to euthanize their child. That's how Canada rolls these days, in the land of "free" healthcare.

Canadians like to pretend that they are “nice” and act embarrassed to be mistaken for an American when in Europe but they reveal themselves with policies like MAID. Pure evil. — Mrz.T (@MaeTellu) February 11, 2026

Pure, unadulterated evil.

As someone else pointed out, the concept of babies feeling pain will be news to Planned Parenthood, which has long argued that babies don't feel pain as part of its abortion agenda.

Interesting juxtaposition of the pro-euthanasia for babies idea with the idea that is promoted by Planned Parenthood.



MAID: Euthanasie for babies is OK because the babies can be in extreme pain



Planned Parenthood:

Abortion of babies is OK because they feel no pain



Either way… — mm (@justchattingmm) February 10, 2026

"Either way, you end up with a dead baby," the X user wrote.

I hate the word euthanize. Completely disingenuous.



Just call it what it is: murder. — einfachman (@_einfachman_) February 10, 2026

Hard to argue otherwise.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.