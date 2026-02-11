Guess Which House Republican Voted Against the SAVE America Act Today

The House just voted to advance the SAVE America Act to the floor, but one Republican voted against the measure: Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

🚨 Thomas Massie was just the only Republican who voted against advancing the SAVE America Act to the House floor. pic.twitter.com/LeDstoH9Qq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 11, 2026

This isn't the first time Massie has thwarted the Republicans' agenda. Yesterday, Massie said he would oppose a rule proposed by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to prevent lawmakers from challenging President Trump's tariffs.

The SAVE America Act would help secure federal elections by requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote and voter ID at the polls. Americans of all political persuasions overwhelmingly support voter ID.

The backlash against Massie was swift.

I have stood up for him with a lot of things because many of his bills are truly America first and trumps agenda. But this is unforgivable. — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) February 11, 2026

There's no reason to oppose the SAVE America Act beyond sticking it to President Trump.

He also voted no on the TAKE IT DOWN Act, a bipartisan bill that criminalizes "nonconsensual publication of intimate images, including those generated by AI. Pam Bondi ripped Massie for that vote today during Congressional hearings.

OMG 🚨 Thomas Massie is a child! Massie tried pressing Pam Bondi she didn't hold back ripping this fraud to shreds.



"You're a hypocrite, where were you the last 4 years" "You have TDS, you voted against a bill to stop AI porn" 🔥



Massie is a scumbag. pic.twitter.com/QnFKgBqvrZ — J (@JayTC53) February 11, 2026

Massie's opponent, Ed Gallrein, said after the tariff vote that he would make sure Massie is gone after the May 19 primary.

Don't worry, Laura, come May 19th, I am going to make that happen. https://t.co/gr9AYYYorX — Ed Gallrein (@EdGallrein) February 11, 2026

Gallrein has been endorsed by President Trump and by Nate Morris, who is running for the Kentucky Senate to replace the retiring Mitch McConnell.

I thank @NateMorris for his support as Kentucky MAGA conservatives continue to unite against Thomas Massie.



Massie represents Trump County, yet partners with the Squad and attacks President Trump with his words and votes. MAGA Kentucky is standing up to defend our President and… — Ed Gallrein (@EdGallrein) February 5, 2026

Voter ID and the SAVE America Act are two slam-dunk issues for Republicans.

The SAVE America Act is not a fringe proposal. It reflects a core Republican promise with wide bipartisan support. Americans want secure elections and clear standards for voting. When a party tries to present a unified front on election integrity, dissent carries consequences. If Massie wants to chart his own course, that’s his prerogative, of course. But in a state where Republican voters overwhelmingly back voter ID and President Trump’s agenda, that path may come with a political price.

