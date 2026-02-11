White House Blasts Washington Post Over ‘Breaking’ Story Trump Announced Last Year

The White House slammed the Washington Post after it claimed to break news that President Donald Trump announced last year.

The newspaper claimed to “break” news that Trump announced 42 days ago on Truth Social.

Last year, Trump said that he was withdrawing troops from L.A., Chicago, Portland, and Oregon. Apparently, the WaPo journalists missed that news.

WaPo says they have "breaking news" and "no public acknowledgement from the White House" about an announcement the President made HIMSELF over a month ago.... 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/5bn7zSNV3O pic.twitter.com/uzMEoekSa0 — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) February 11, 2026

Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker shared the inaccurate story and claimed a victory.

For the first time, crickets from Donald Trump.



After losing in court multiple times to Illinois and other states, the National Guard was finally quietly pulled out of our streets.



The pressure is working, and we’ve got to keep at it. https://t.co/EemescNZ6z — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) February 11, 2026

Then, the Washington Post deleted the social media post and issued a correction.

Even the correction is bad.

It reads “The withdrawal of National Guard troops from the White House or the Pentagon, other than a social media post by President Donald Trump weeks earlier saying the troops would be removed. An earlier version of this article incorrectly said there had been no public acknowledgement.”

Correction: National Guard troops withdrew from 3 cities with no public acknowledgment, other than a Trump social media post weeks earlier that announced the move. An earlier post, below, failed to note Trump’s post and has been deleted.



More: https://t.co/IL5LHeeal3 pic.twitter.com/b2uiUyiBBH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 11, 2026

The error follows the Washington Post's firing of about 300 staff members. Then, its CEO and Publisher, Will Lewis, stepped down.

