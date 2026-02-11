You Won’t Believe Who Just Cheered Iran’s Islamic Revolution
Tipsheet

White House Blasts Washington Post Over ‘Breaking’ Story Trump Announced Last Year

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 11, 2026 7:15 PM
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

The White House slammed the Washington Post after it claimed to break news that President Donald Trump announced last year. 

The newspaper claimed to “break” news that Trump announced 42 days ago on Truth Social. 

Last year, Trump said that he was withdrawing troops from L.A., Chicago, Portland, and Oregon. Apparently, the WaPo journalists missed that news.

Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker shared the inaccurate story and claimed a victory.

Then, the Washington Post deleted the social media post and issued a correction. 

Even the correction is bad. 

It reads “The withdrawal of National Guard troops from the White House or the Pentagon, other than a social media post by President Donald Trump weeks earlier saying the troops would be removed. An earlier version of this article incorrectly said there had been no public acknowledgement.”

The error follows the Washington Post's firing of about 300 staff members. Then, its CEO and Publisher, Will Lewis, stepped down.

