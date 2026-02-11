The Canadian School Shooter Has Been Identified

There was a horrific shooting in British Columbia, Canada, yesterday. At least seven people were killed, with another 25 injured, at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Those wounded were reported not to be suffering from life-threatening injuries. The suspect was described as a “ woman wearing a dress,” and the phrase “gunperson” was used by Canadian police to describe the suspect, which led many to suspect the shooter was transgender. The gunman was found dead on site by police (via NYT):

Canada was reeling on Wednesday, a day after a shooter killed nine people and injured 25 others in a remote town in northeastern British Columbia, the third-deadliest shooting in the country’s history. Seven people were found dead in Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, including a person believed to be the shooter, who died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury, according to Superintendent Ken Floyd of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Two other people were found dead in a local residence that the police believed to be connected to the shooting. Another person died while being transported from the school to the hospital, and 25 people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the police said in a statement. […] The police have not released the shooter’s identity, details about the firearms used or how they were obtained. Superintendent Floyd said the suspected shooter found dead in the school was the same person mentioned in a police alert at around 1:20 p.m., which described the person as a “female in a dress with brown hair.” The police have not identified the victims or provided their ages, as officers were still notifying their families, Premier David Eby of British Columbia said in a news briefing. Students hid for hours inside the school while the shooting unfolded.

Is this the suspect? There were Internet sleuths claiming the 'gunperson' was Jesse Strang, 17. Old posts allegedly showed this person at the gun range, detailing what appeared to be severe mental health issues. It was confirmed later today that Strang was the shooter:

JUST IN - Jesse Strang identified as the shooter in the Tumbler Ridge shooting. pic.twitter.com/uawJxzA6xz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 11, 2026

The shooter was reportedly a mentally ill male who identified as trans and pretended to be a girl



Police didn’t want to offend him by “misgendering” him so they called him a “gunperson”



Pure insanity https://t.co/F7Tyg4MbD5 pic.twitter.com/lRA7cYLSLe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2026

A video posted to r/transguns shows Tumbler Ridge school shooter Jesse Strang firing a Desert Eagle at a shooting range.



The footage was sourced from his since-deleted Reddit account, “jesseboy347.”



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/4cUL3FGL2X — AF Post (@AFpost) February 11, 2026

🇨🇦 Transgender teenager murders 9, injures dozens in high school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, Canada



17-year-old Jesse Strang opened fire at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, killing 8 people in total before taking his own life.



Police found 5 victims inside… pic.twitter.com/cUnV3e7tZ1 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 11, 2026

🚨According to now-deleted Reddit posts by Strang, he had used psychedelic mushrooms, nearly set his house on fire, and ended up in a mental hospital. After he was released, he was reportedly seeking other psychedelic substances.



At the time, he was taking a high-dose… https://t.co/Cw5SIuGMdL pic.twitter.com/eMnjMuISpE — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 11, 2026

This is a developing story. We'll be updating accordingly.

