The Canadian School Shooter Has Been Identified

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 11, 2026 3:00 PM
There was a horrific shooting in British Columbia, Canada, yesterday. At least seven people were killed, with another 25 injured, at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Those wounded were reported not to be suffering from life-threatening injuries. The suspect was described as a “ woman wearing a dress,” and the phrase “gunperson” was used by Canadian police to describe the suspect, which led many to suspect the shooter was transgender. The gunman was found dead on site by police (via NYT): 

Canada was reeling on Wednesday, a day after a shooter killed nine people and injured 25 others in a remote town in northeastern British Columbia, the third-deadliest shooting in the country’s history.

Seven people were found dead in Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, including a person believed to be the shooter, who died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury, according to Superintendent Ken Floyd of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Two other people were found dead in a local residence that the police believed to be connected to the shooting. 

Another person died while being transported from the school to the hospital, and 25 people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the police said in a statement. 

[…] 

The police have not released the shooter’s identity, details about the firearms used or how they were obtained. Superintendent Floyd said the suspected shooter found dead in the school was the same person mentioned in a police alert at around 1:20 p.m., which described the person as a “female in a dress with brown hair.” 

The police have not identified the victims or provided their ages, as officers were still notifying their families, Premier David Eby of British Columbia said in a news briefing. Students hid for hours inside the school while the shooting unfolded. 

Is this the suspect? There were Internet sleuths claiming the 'gunperson' was Jesse Strang, 17. Old posts allegedly showed this person at the gun range, detailing what appeared to be severe mental health issues. It was confirmed later today that Strang was the shooter:

This is a developing story. We'll be updating accordingly.  

