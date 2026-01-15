Minneapolis Rioters Turn Street Into a War Zone While Stealing Weapons From Federal Vehicles

Anti-ICE rioters in Minneapolis reportedly broke into federal law enforcement vehicles and stole weapons, ammunition, and sensitive documents on Wednesday amid backlash against the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

Footage circulating on social media shows rioters breaking into DHS and FBI vehicles and stealing various items. One video shows them forcing open a weapons locker in a federal vehicle and making off with a rifle and ammunition before fleeing the scene.

Independent journalist Nick Sortor documented many of the incidents.

🚨 BREAKING: MULTIPLE ICE and FBI vehicles have been DESTROYED and LOOTED by rioters in Minneapolis after federal agents were forced to abandon them



Agents gear, laptops, and personal information now LITTERS the street



THIS IS ABSOLUTE ANARCHY



INSURRECTION ACT NOW! pic.twitter.com/MZV9Y2J4M1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis rioters stole SENSITIVE DOCS including arrest warrants and agent info from DHS and FBI vehicles they broke into



I intercepted (most) agent info to keep it out of the hands of these thugs, as well as access badges to ICE facility pic.twitter.com/3hbrywVMln — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2026

The unrest began after a second ICE-involved shooting occurred in the city. An officer shot a Venezuelan man in the leg during an alleged ambush by three individuals, according to DHS.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described the encounter in a post on X. She noted that the individual “fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car,” then “fled on foot.”

The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer. While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle.

As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick.

Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg.

President Donald Trump in a Thursday post on Truth Social threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to quell the unrest in Minneapolis.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” the president wrote.

The most recent shooting happened after an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good on January 7 during an altercation.

