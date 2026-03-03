CIA-Backed Kurdish Militias Will Launch Ground Campaign in Iran Soon

The Central Intelligence Agency has reportedly begun to arm Kurdish militias inside Iran in an attempt to mobilize forces to topple the Islamic regime controlling the Persian state, as Operation Epic Fury enters its fourth day.

A large quantity of weapons were smuggled into Iran and dispersed to Kurds in the wake of the 12-day conflict that took place in 2025, where thousands of militiamen are expected to launch their uprising “within days” with the support of American and Israeli air superiority, according to ITV News.

Iran may have expected this, as it has been reported that they have launched strikes against the Kurdish regions of the country, as well as in Iraq.

Axios reported on Monday that President Trump had spoken with Kurdish leadership in Iraq over the weekend. It is believed that the Kurds will “come out of the woodwork” and will “rise up” to displace Iranian Islamic rule. This would be the first ground operation conducted since the campaign against Iran began.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

