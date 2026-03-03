CIA-Backed Kurdish Militias Will Launch Ground Campaign in Iran Soon

It's Election Day in North Carolina and Texas. Here's What to Watch
It's Election Day in North Carolina and Texas. Here's What to Watch
Here's What Someone Should've Said to Thom Tillis During His Kristi Noem Meltdown
Here's What Someone Should've Said to Thom Tillis During His Kristi Noem Meltdown
Top Dem Was Asked About Nancy Pelosi's Past Remarks About Unilateral Bombings...and It Didn't Go Well
Top Dem Was Asked About Nancy Pelosi's Past Remarks About Unilateral Bombings...and It...
VIP
OpenAI Adds Surveillance Ban in Deal With Pentagon
OpenAI Adds Surveillance Ban in Deal With Pentagon
Guess How Many Iranian Targets the US and Israel Hit Within 72 Hours
Guess How Many Iranian Targets the US and Israel Hit Within 72 Hours
VIP
'Diversity' Is a Formula for Failure
'Diversity' Is a Formula for Failure
Another Somali Fraudster Just Pleaded Guilty to Stealing $6M in Autism Center Scheme
Another Somali Fraudster Just Pleaded Guilty to Stealing $6M in Autism Center Scheme
Trump, Forever Wars and Iraq Syndrome
Trump, Forever Wars and Iraq Syndrome
VIP
Outrage Erupts Over Kentucky Gun Store's Opening, Now Do Mosques
Outrage Erupts Over Kentucky Gun Store's Opening, Now Do Mosques
Don't Let Congress Ruin College Sports
Don't Let Congress Ruin College Sports
VIP
Megyn Kelly Claims US Troops Who Died in Operation Epic Fury Died for Israel, Here’s Why She’s Wrong
Megyn Kelly Claims US Troops Who Died in Operation Epic Fury Died for...
The Department of War Has Released the Identities of Four of the Heroes Killed in Operation Epic Fury
The Department of War Has Released the Identities of Four of the Heroes...
Iran Has Reportedly Chosen Their Next Supreme Leader, but He Might Already Be Dead
Iran Has Reportedly Chosen Their Next Supreme Leader, but He Might Already Be...
Soros-Backed Liberal Prosecutor to Drag the Heroes Who Ended Austin's Islamic Terror Attack Into Court
Soros-Backed Liberal Prosecutor to Drag the Heroes Who Ended Austin's Islamic Terror Attac...
Tipsheet

CIA-Backed Kurdish Militias Will Launch Ground Campaign in Iran Soon

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 03, 2026 7:00 PM
CIA-Backed Kurdish Militias Will Launch Ground Campaign in Iran Soon
AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File

The Central Intelligence Agency has reportedly begun to arm Kurdish militias inside Iran in an attempt to mobilize forces to topple the Islamic regime controlling the Persian state, as Operation Epic Fury enters its fourth day.

Advertisement

Recommended

Here's What Someone Should've Said to Thom Tillis During His Kristi Noem Meltdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CIA DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL

A large quantity of weapons were smuggled into Iran and dispersed to Kurds in the wake of the 12-day conflict that took place in 2025, where thousands of militiamen are expected to launch their uprising “within days” with the support of American and Israeli air superiority, according to ITV News.

Iran may have expected this, as it has been reported that they have launched strikes against the Kurdish regions of the country, as well as in Iraq.

Axios reported on Monday that President Trump had spoken with Kurdish leadership in Iraq over the weekend. It is believed that the Kurds will “come out of the woodwork” and will “rise up” to displace Iranian Islamic rule. This would be the first ground operation conducted since the campaign against Iran began.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Someone Should've Said to Thom Tillis During His Kristi Noem Meltdown Matt Vespa
Iran Has Reportedly Chosen Their Next Supreme Leader, but He Might Already Be Dead Joseph Chalfant
Top Dem Was Asked About Nancy Pelosi's Past Remarks About Unilateral Bombings...and It Didn't Go Well Matt Vespa
Here's the Line From Javier Milei's Address to Argentina's Congress That Brought Down the House Matt Vespa
Did Jake Tapper Seriously Just Ask a Retired Lt. General This Question About Iran? Dmitri Bolt
Soros-Backed Liberal Prosecutor to Drag the Heroes Who Ended Austin's Islamic Terror Attack Into Court Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What Someone Should've Said to Thom Tillis During His Kristi Noem Meltdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement