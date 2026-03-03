Did Jake Tapper Seriously Just Ask a Retired Lt. General This Question About Iran?

CNN's Jake Tapper has once again revealed his innate skill for journalism after he asked retired Lt. General Charles Moore if it had really been necessary to kill the top 49 senior officials of Iran, including the Ayatollah.

🚨Tapper on CNN: “Was it necessary to kill the top 49 leaders of Iran?”



Retired Lt. General Moore: “I think it was a very wise move… you put the whole country… in a state of upheaval… it’s extremely difficult for them to execute command and control”pic.twitter.com/RsYxUm8dTT — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 3, 2026

"Was it necessary to kill the top 49 leaders of Iran, including Ayatollah Khamenei, the supreme leader?" Tapper asked.

"I think it was a very wise move for a couple of reasons," Lt. General Moore replied. "First, anytime you can decapitate leadership in the government and military organizations, you put the whole country, the entire apparatus, in a state of upheaval. They don't know what's going on. It's extremely difficult for them to execute command and control, to have any type of synchronization or integration of their forces."

In other words, welcome to warfare.

Beyond the immediate disruption to command structures, there are more straightforward strategic realities at play. Senior leaders are the architects of wartime policy, the individuals who authorize operations, allocate resources, and set long-term strategy. Eliminating them means an easier time for U.S. troops and ensures our own operations are more effective, while the enemy remains in chaos.

There is also a deterrent effect. When senior leadership understands that they are not insulated from consequences, it alters incentives at the highest levels of power. If those who direct aggression know they personally bear risk, future aggression becomes a far more serious decision, and one they could be increasingly unlikely to make. How do we prevent other hardliners from leading Iran? By ensuring the new leaders know exactly what happens if you mess with the united States.

Finally, for nearly half a century, Iran’s senior leadership has financed terrorist organizations and directed proxy networks hostile to American interests, bearing responsibility for the deaths of thousands of Americans. Targeting that leadership is therefore seen as not only strategically significant but also as a form of justice for those Americans who lost their lives at the hands of Iran's murderous regime.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

