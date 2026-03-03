Iran Has Reportedly Chosen Their Next Supreme Leader, but He Might Already Be Dead

Watch Discount Barack Obama's Brain Malfunction When Asked This Question About the Iranian Airstrikes
Watch Discount Barack Obama's Brain Malfunction When Asked This Question About the Iranian...
Guess How Many Iranian Targets the US and Israel Hit Within 72 Hours
Guess How Many Iranian Targets the US and Israel Hit Within 72 Hours
Supreme Court Ruling on California's Anti-Parental Rights Policy Regarding Trans-Identified Children
Supreme Court Ruling on California's Anti-Parental Rights Policy Regarding Trans-Identifie...
Guess Who's Promoting the Protests Against Iran Airstrikes
Guess Who's Promoting the Protests Against Iran Airstrikes
Another Somali Fraudster Just Pleaded Guilty to Stealing $6M in Autism Center Scheme
Another Somali Fraudster Just Pleaded Guilty to Stealing $6M in Autism Center Scheme
China Is Refusing to Help Iran Fight, but Is Offering This Instead
China Is Refusing to Help Iran Fight, but Is Offering This Instead
VIP
Outrage Erupts Over Kentucky Gun Store's Opening, Now Do Mosques
Outrage Erupts Over Kentucky Gun Store's Opening, Now Do Mosques
Don't Let Congress Ruin College Sports
Don't Let Congress Ruin College Sports
Will Megyn Kelly Kindly Shut the Heck Up?
Will Megyn Kelly Kindly Shut the Heck Up?
VIP
Megyn Kelly Claims US Troops Who Died in Operation Epic Fury Died for Israel, Here’s Why She’s Wrong
Megyn Kelly Claims US Troops Who Died in Operation Epic Fury Died for...
Rep. Massie and Others Claim Israel Forced Our Hand. Here's Why That Isn't True.
Rep. Massie and Others Claim Israel Forced Our Hand. Here's Why That Isn't...
Why Success in Iran Could Win Republicans the Midterms
Why Success in Iran Could Win Republicans the Midterms
Soros-Backed Liberal Prosecutor to Drag the Heroes Who Ended Austin's Islamic Terror Attack Into Court
Soros-Backed Liberal Prosecutor to Drag the Heroes Who Ended Austin's Islamic Terror Attac...
U.S. Consulate in Dubai Set Ablaze After Possible Drone Attack
U.S. Consulate in Dubai Set Ablaze After Possible Drone Attack
Tipsheet

Iran Has Reportedly Chosen Their Next Supreme Leader, but He Might Already Be Dead

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 03, 2026 6:00 PM
Iran Has Reportedly Chosen Their Next Supreme Leader, but He Might Already Be Dead
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Despite the Assembly of Experts being targeted by an Israeli strike that seemingly destroyed their meeting place, Iran has reportedly managed to elevate Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei to be the next Supreme Leader of Iran.

Advertisement

This morning, a meeting was held between the Assembly of Experts, a body of Shiite clerics in Iran that have the authority to delegate new leadership. That meeting was targeted by the Israel Defense Forces in a strike that decimated the facility. The entire body is estimated to have been killed in the strikes, but, according to Iran International, were pressured by the IRGC into tapping Mojtaba to lead the Persian state before their deaths.

Recommended

Watch Discount Barack Obama's Brain Malfunction When Asked This Question About the Iranian Airstrikes Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

IRAN ISLAMIC TERRORISM ISRAEL AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI OPERATION EPIC FURY

https://x.com/_MAGA_NEWS_/status/2028856936217936131

Mojtaba is the son of the now-deceased Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and will take the reins as the third Supreme Leader in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Some had previously reported that Mojtaba Khamenei had been killed during the opening wave of Operation Epic Fury. Mojtaba has yet to make any public statement acknowledging his ascendency.

Mojtaba has close ties with former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, another figure who may actually be dead.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Discount Barack Obama's Brain Malfunction When Asked This Question About the Iranian Airstrikes Matt Vespa
Did Jake Tapper Seriously Just Ask a Retired Lt. General This Question About Iran? Dmitri Bolt
Soros-Backed Liberal Prosecutor to Drag the Heroes Who Ended Austin's Islamic Terror Attack Into Court Joseph Chalfant
Here's the Line From Javier Milei's Address to Argentina's Congress That Brought Down the House Matt Vespa
China Is Refusing to Help Iran Fight, but Is Offering This Instead Amy Curtis
Did This Democrat Darling Twitch Streamer Just Tell His Audience How to Commit Terror Attacks? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch Discount Barack Obama's Brain Malfunction When Asked This Question About the Iranian Airstrikes Matt Vespa
Advertisement