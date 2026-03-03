Guess How Many Iranian Targets the US and Israel Hit Within 72 Hours
Watch Discount Barack Obama's Brain Malfunction When Asked This Question About the Iranian Airstrikes

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 03, 2026 5:00 PM
Watch Discount Barack Obama's Brain Malfunction When Asked This Question About the Iranian Airstrikes
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Democrats are about to face a harsh reality. Some claimed President Trump’s airstrikes on Iran, which destroyed its military and political leaders and ended its nuclear ambitions, were illegal. Others argued Iran wasn't a threat, yet evidence showed they were preparing for a major attack on regional US military sites. Additionally, Iran admitted to having enough nuclear material for 11 bombs to our top negotiator, Steve Witkoff. Even NATO’s secretary-general stated that the now-ailing Islamic Republic was close to developing a nuclear weapon.

 The Left has never looked so stupid. Again, it’s why we’re trusted to secure the homeland. Barack Obama’s legacy took a body blow when he gave the Iranians $100 billion not to pursue nukes—a lot of good that did. 

Now, we have Nancy Pelosi wrecking the Democratic Party’s line of attack because she said then-President Barack Obama didn’t need permission to bomb Libya. We conducted airstrikes that helped the rebels turn the tide and oust Gaddafi. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) was asked what makes these strikes different from Obama’s Libyan campaign, and he was too stupid to answer the question. 

Related:

That was tough. Also, wrong, Jeffries. You’re just wrong.  

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 


