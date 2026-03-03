Watch Discount Barack Obama's Brain Malfunction When Asked This Question About the Iranian Airstrikes

The Democrats are about to face a harsh reality. Some claimed President Trump’s airstrikes on Iran, which destroyed its military and political leaders and ended its nuclear ambitions, were illegal. Others argued Iran wasn't a threat, yet evidence showed they were preparing for a major attack on regional US military sites. Additionally, Iran admitted to having enough nuclear material for 11 bombs to our top negotiator, Steve Witkoff. Even NATO’s secretary-general stated that the now-ailing Islamic Republic was close to developing a nuclear weapon.

The Left has never looked so stupid. Again, it’s why we’re trusted to secure the homeland. Barack Obama’s legacy took a body blow when he gave the Iranians $100 billion not to pursue nukes—a lot of good that did.

Now, we have Nancy Pelosi wrecking the Democratic Party’s line of attack because she said then-President Barack Obama didn’t need permission to bomb Libya. We conducted airstrikes that helped the rebels turn the tide and oust Gaddafi. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) was asked what makes these strikes different from Obama’s Libyan campaign, and he was too stupid to answer the question.

NEW: I asked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) about Nancy Pelosi saying in 2011 that President Obama didn't need Congressional approval to bomb Libya, but Dems now say President Trump needs approval to bomb Iran?



Jeffries said Iran is "very different" & told me "I… pic.twitter.com/SkLr1R5wr1 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 3, 2026

FLASHBACK



Reporter: "You're saying that [Obama] did not need authorization initially and still doesn't need authorization [to strike] Libya?"



Pelosi: "Yes."



🤡



Rules for thee, not for me ... according to Democrats.pic.twitter.com/G3RVjRwRPH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2026

That was tough. Also, wrong, Jeffries. You’re just wrong.

NATO's Rutte on Iran:



Iran is close to getting its hand on a nuclear capability and on a ballistic missile capability. pic.twitter.com/UF7YAgEy5Y — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 3, 2026

