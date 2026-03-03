It's Election Day in North Carolina and Texas. Here's What to Watch

Jeff and Joe will have more on the results tonight, but we have a slew of primaries in North Carolina and Texas. Most polls in Texas close at 8 pm, while those in the Old North State close at 7:30 pm. Some parts of Texas will have their polls close at 9 PM. Won’t lie—North Carolina isn’t all that exciting, as we know Roy Cooper and Michael Whatley will be the respective Democratic and Republican nominees for the US Senate race.

In Texas, Chip Roy is running for attorney general. We’ll see what comes of the showdown between Ken Paxton and John Cornyn in the Republican primary for Senate, and we’ll see if Rep. Jasmine Crockett can win enough support to clinch the Democratic nomination. I hope so—what a treasure trove that would be all summer.

Texas' 1st congressional district is beyond safe for Republicans.

North Carolina's 1st congressional district is represented by Democratic incumbent Rep. Don Davis, a moderate, and the district could be a pickup opportunity for the GOP.

The road to the 2026 midterms begins with early primaries in Texas, North Carolina and Arkansas. All eyes are on Texas, as @EdOKeefe reports, where a fiercely contested Senate race could shift the balance of power. https://t.co/qMvjg7LFc0 pic.twitter.com/5RAJXVCbhj — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) March 4, 2026

Decision Desk 2026: March 3 Election Night Livestream https://t.co/grK7PSTx7H — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) March 4, 2026

A judge has extended the voting period in Dallas County until 9 p.m. CT, a two-hour extension after confusion among many voters regarding their polling locations. #TXSen pic.twitter.com/OJowgwCJfY — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) March 4, 2026

Outside @KenPaxtonTX’s election night event. @DallasPD pulling multiple boxes of ammunition and bullets from a man’s car who was cuffed and placed in the back of a police car. @SpectrumNews1TX pic.twitter.com/87JggeESBg — Erin Davis (@erindavisnews) March 4, 2026

We’ll keep you posted.

