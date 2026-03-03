Here's What Someone Should've Said to Thom Tillis During His Kristi Noem Meltdown
Here's What Someone Should've Said to Thom Tillis During His Kristi Noem Meltdown
Tipsheet

It's Election Day in North Carolina and Texas. Here's What to Watch

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 03, 2026 7:45 PM
It's Election Day in North Carolina and Texas. Here's What to Watch
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Jeff and Joe will have more on the results tonight, but we have a slew of primaries in North Carolina and Texas. Most polls in Texas close at 8 pm, while those in the Old North State close at 7:30 pm. Some parts of Texas will have their polls close at 9 PM. Won’t lie—North Carolina isn’t all that exciting, as we know Roy Cooper and Michael Whatley will be the respective Democratic and Republican nominees for the US Senate race.  

In Texas, Chip Roy is running for attorney general. We’ll see what comes of the showdown between Ken Paxton and John Cornyn in the Republican primary for Senate, and we’ll see if Rep. Jasmine Crockett can win enough support to clinch the Democratic nomination. I hope so—what a treasure trove that would be all summer.

Texas' 1st congressional district is beyond safe for Republicans.

North Carolina's 1st congressional district is represented by Democratic incumbent Rep. Don Davis, a moderate, and the district could be a pickup opportunity for the GOP.

We’ll keep you posted. 

