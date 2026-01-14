Father-in-Law of Renee Good Refuses to Blame ICE, Urges Americans to Turn to God

Renee Good’s former father-in-law, Timmy Macklin Sr., urged Americans to turn to God and love one another when asked by CNN about her death. He said he did not blame Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for what happened, but suggested that the country’s drift away from faith played a role, noting that if Renee had embraced God, she might not have ended up in the situation that led to her death a week ago.

CNN's Erin Burnett spent much of the interview attempting to get Macklin Sr. to take a side in whether it was Good's fault, or that of federal agents, but he refused.

“I don't blame ICE. I don't blame Rebecca. I don't blame Renee. I just wish that, you know, if we're walking in the spirit of God, I don't think she would have been there. That's the way I look at it," he said.

Renee Good was shot and killed last week while ICE agents attempted to arrest her for deliberately blocking their enforcement operations with her vehicle. When officers tried to remove her from the car, she resisted and drove into an ICE agent who was standing in front of the vehicle. Although the Department of Homeland Security initially reported that the agent had not been injured, it was revealed on Wednesday that he had suffered internal bleeding.

