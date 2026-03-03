It's Election Day in North Carolina and Texas. Here's What to Watch
Tipsheet

Here's What Someone Should've Said to Thom Tillis During His Kristi Noem Meltdown

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 03, 2026 6:30 PM
Here's What Someone Should've Said to Thom Tillis During His Kristi Noem Meltdown
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee today became tense during Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s testimony. The most notable moment was Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) fiercely criticizing Ms. Noem over what he considers poor leadership at DHS, which is partly shut down due to Democratic Party tactics. Following a terror attack in Austin, possibly in retaliation for Iranian airstrikes, Tillis lashed out at Noem. He quickly gained a reputation as one of the more irritating Republicans, joining the ranks of Lisa Murkowski and Mitch McConnell—hardly the company anyone would want. Our friends at RedState are wondering if this is why the North Carolina Republican was a bit bitchy, for lack of a better term.

The one thing someone should've told Thom: 'Sir, this is a Wendy's.' 

Simmer down, man.

This all happened, of course, on the same day North Carolina voters are voting in the primaries to decide who the nominees are in the Senate race to replace Tillis. 

Some folks speculated that the real reason Tillis was so hostile to Noem was not out of any genuine concern for how DHS was being run, but was more related to the SAVE America Act 

Whatever the case may be, it's worth contrasting how Tillis treated Noem versus how he treated Biden DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas… 

DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS KRISTI NOEM TERRORISM THOM TILLIS

Tillis somewhat muddled the legislative process by organizing a dog parade and wasting Senate time on a resolution for it. This occurred while DHS was still shut down. Now, there’s some relief on this front since we began bombing Iran; Republican criticism over the lack of process was growing. Still, the man quit the Senate because he knew he was cooked in his state. And now, he’s a bull in a china closet kind of player.  

The rest of the hearing was spicy, with Noem slapping down Democrats who have yet to learn how to spar with Trump officials. They come prepared. They’re smarter than you, and they will embarrass you, as Noem did with Dick Durbin and Richard Blumenthal.  

Mr. Durbin got an education on the crimes that these detained illegals have committed in our country. In short, the Democrats just love illegal aliens, they love crime, and they’re okay with them raping, killing, and brutalizing our citizens. 

