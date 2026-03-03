Here's What Someone Should've Said to Thom Tillis During His Kristi Noem Meltdown

The hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee today became tense during Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s testimony. The most notable moment was Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) fiercely criticizing Ms. Noem over what he considers poor leadership at DHS, which is partly shut down due to Democratic Party tactics. Following a terror attack in Austin, possibly in retaliation for Iranian airstrikes, Tillis lashed out at Noem. He quickly gained a reputation as one of the more irritating Republicans, joining the ranks of Lisa Murkowski and Mitch McConnell—hardly the company anyone would want. Our friends at RedState are wondering if this is why the North Carolina Republican was a bit bitchy, for lack of a better term.

The one thing someone should've told Thom: 'Sir, this is a Wendy's.'

Simmer down, man.

This all happened, of course, on the same day North Carolina voters are voting in the primaries to decide who the nominees are in the Senate race to replace Tillis. Some folks speculated that the real reason Tillis was so hostile to Noem was not out of any genuine concern for how DHS was being run, but was more related to the SAVE America Act Whatever the case may be, it's worth contrasting how Tillis treated Noem versus how he treated Biden DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas…

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. GOP Sen. Thom Tillis is going BERSERK on DHS Sec. Kristi Noem, yelling at the top of his lungs and slamming the table



"Your leadership is a DISASTER!"



"INNOCENT people are getting detained [by DHS]!"



"Stephen Miller aided and abetted!"



Tillis is notably NOT… pic.twitter.com/x4QHnzZHWZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 3, 2026

Watch very carefully to see if you can spot the difference in how “Republican” Thom Tillis treats the DHS Secretary who allowed 15M unvetted illegal aliens in the U.S. versus the one who is trying to deport them pic.twitter.com/H76jk4ECbT — Corey Inganamort 🪚🌴🪚 (@TheBirdWords) March 3, 2026

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) heavily criticized DHS Secretary Kristi Noem during a congressional hearing on Tuesday, comparing her handling of immigration enforcement to the killing of a young dog and goat back home in South Dakota.



“Those are bad decisions made in the heat of the… pic.twitter.com/peMsg0AEIt — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 3, 2026

Tillis somewhat muddled the legislative process by organizing a dog parade and wasting Senate time on a resolution for it. This occurred while DHS was still shut down. Now, there’s some relief on this front since we began bombing Iran; Republican criticism over the lack of process was growing. Still, the man quit the Senate because he knew he was cooked in his state. And now, he’s a bull in a china closet kind of player.

The rest of the hearing was spicy, with Noem slapping down Democrats who have yet to learn how to spar with Trump officials. They come prepared. They’re smarter than you, and they will embarrass you, as Noem did with Dick Durbin and Richard Blumenthal.

Noem's clapback to Coons has him SHAKING 🔥



Looney Sen. Cooney: “Will you rule out the deployment of ICE to polling places this November?”



NOEM: “Do you plan on illegals voting in our elections, Senator?”pic.twitter.com/43lOyulqwd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 3, 2026

Drug trafficking

Child sexual abuse material

Burglary

Fraud

DUI

Embezzlement

Solicitation of a minor

Human smuggling



Each one of these crimes is classified as a "non-violent" crime. pic.twitter.com/MOh0ymhyZr — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 3, 2026

.@Sec_Noem CALLS OUT Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal for not knowing the name of Angel Samaniego — an individual murdered by an illegal alien in his state.



"Do you know who Angel Samaniego is? This is an individual that was murdered in your state by an illegal alien."⁩ pic.twitter.com/yDSESm7NPi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2026

TRUTH NUKE: Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) *DESTROYS* Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) after he had alleged ICE abuse victims stand: “I would have Laken Riley stand up. I would have Kayla Hamilton stand up. I would have Jocelyn Nungaray stand up. I would have Rachel Morin stand up… but… pic.twitter.com/xXRPBwekav — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 3, 2026

NEW: After Sen. Blumenthal (D-CT) asks for people who claim they were abused by ICE to stand up in hearing room, Sen. @Eric_Schmitt (R-MO) counters, saying he would like to ask Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, etc to stand…



“But they can’t, because they’re dead. They were… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 3, 2026

Mr. Durbin got an education on the crimes that these detained illegals have committed in our country. In short, the Democrats just love illegal aliens, they love crime, and they’re okay with them raping, killing, and brutalizing our citizens.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.



