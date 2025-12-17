Marjorie Taylor Greene Says the 'Dam Is Breaking' on Trump's Hold on the GOP

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (D-14) warned that President Donald Trump is gradually losing his grip on the Republican Party.

Greene spoke with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on the latest episode of The Source and discussed recent votes against Trump’s executive order barring federal workers from unionizing and Republicans’ votes against redistricting in Indiana.

“Just last week, and I think the dam is breaking, many Republicans may not have called him out, but last week ,13 Republicans voted with Democrats to overturn one of President Trump’s executive orders, which enabled him to fire federal workers,” Greene said. “We also saw Indiana Republicans vote against redistricting.”

He didn’t call any of them traitors and call for primaries against them, but I would like to say that is a sign where you’re seeing Republicans, they’re entering the campaign phase for 2026, which is a large signal that lame duck season has begun and that Republicans will go in all in for themselves in order to save their own reelections.

🚨Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene warns Trump that "the dam is breaking" after 13 Republicans voted against the president's executive order barring federal workers from unionizing.



🚨Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene warns Trump that "the dam is breaking" after 13 Republicans voted against the president's executive order barring federal workers from unionizing.

"You're seeing Republicans, they're entering the campaign phase for 2026, which is a large signal that…

The House voted 231 - 195 last week to pass a measure that would overturn Trump’s executive order stripping collective bargaining rights from 1 million federal workings across dozens of federal agencies. Several Republican lawmakers broke with Trump to pass the measure.

From The Washington Post:

The U.S. House approved a measure overturning President Donald Trump’s executive order eliminating union rights at federal agencies, but the rebuke of Trump’s restriction on public-sector unions is unlikely to pass the Senate because Republicans largely oppose it. The House voted 232-194 to repeal the order signed in late March, which barred collective bargaining for workers at more than two dozen federal agencies. Twenty-two Republicans broke with their party to support the measure. In the Senate, at least 13 Republicans would have to support the measure to bypass the filibuster, if all Democrats back it. The administration argued that restricting union rights was necessary to protect national security, though the order applied at agencies with both direct and indirect links to national security.

Earlier this month, a bloc of Indian Senate Republicans joined with Democrats to block a mid-decade redistricting bill that would have redrawn the state’s maps to give the GOP two more seats in the House. President Trump championed the initiative and similar efforts in Texas.The president threatened to back primary challenges against Republican state lawmakers who voted against the redistricting measure.

