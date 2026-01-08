DOJ Sues Two California Cities Over Natural Gas Ban in New Construction

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against two California cities over their ordinances banning natural gas infrastructure and appliances in new construction.

Advertisement

As detailed in the complaint, filed Monday in the Northern District of California, the City of Morgan Hill’s and the City of Petaluma’s natural gas bans drive up energy costs for consumers and weaken American energy dominance. These policies reflect a radical effort to outlaw federally regulated gas stoves, furnaces, water heaters, dryers, and other appliances that American families rely on every day to cook their meals and heat and run their homes.

“These natural gas bans hurt American families and are outright illegal” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Alongside the Department of Energy, the Department of Justice is working around the clock to end radical environmentalist policies, restore common sense, and unleash American energy.”

001 - Morgan Hill Epca Complaint by scott.mcclallen





The complaint asks the court to declare that the cities’ natural gas bans are preempted by federal law and enter a permanent injunction against their enforcement.

"Ensurin g that all Americans have reliable access t o afforda bl e energy not only makes good economic sense, it also strengthens national security. Sadly standing in the way of that progress, many states and localiti es have enacted 'ene r g y policies that threaten American energy dominance and our economic and nationa l security.'





And it is the latest action from the Justice Department fighting back against state and local overreach. Earlier this year, the Department filed in support of a challenge to New York City’s similar natural gas ban.

The DOJ also sued Michigan for planning to sue oil and gas companies for allegedly contributing to climate change.

“Especially during winter, Americans deserve reliable, affordable energy,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate. “Radical local efforts to undermine American energy dominance must be stopped.”

In January, the White House declared an energy emergency.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.