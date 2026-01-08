We Had a Shooting Involving Federal Immigration Officers in Portland. Tren de Aragua...
DOJ Sues Two California Cities Over Natural Gas Ban in New Construction

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 08, 2026 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against two California cities over their ordinances banning natural gas infrastructure and appliances in new construction.

As detailed in the complaint, filed Monday in the Northern District of California, the City of Morgan Hill’s and the City of Petaluma’s natural gas bans drive up energy costs for consumers and weaken American energy dominance. These policies reflect a radical effort to outlaw federally regulated gas stoves, furnaces, water heaters, dryers, and other appliances that American families rely on every day to cook their meals and heat and run their homes.

“These natural gas bans hurt American families and are outright illegal” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Alongside the Department of Energy, the Department of Justice is working around the clock to end radical environmentalist policies, restore common sense, and unleash American energy.”

 001 - Morgan Hill Epca Complaint  by  scott.mcclallen 


The complaint asks the court to declare that the cities’ natural gas bans are preempted by federal law and enter a permanent injunction against their enforcement. 

"Ensuring that all Americans have reliable access to affordableenergy not only makes good economic sense, it also strengthens national security. Sadly standing in the way of that progress, many states and localities have enacted 'energy policies that threaten American energy dominance and our economic and national security.'

And it is the latest action from the Justice Department fighting back against state and local overreach. Earlier this year, the Department filed in support of a challenge to New York City’s similar natural gas ban.

The DOJ also sued Michigan for planning to sue oil and gas companies for allegedly contributing to climate change. 

“Especially during winter, Americans deserve reliable, affordable energy,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate. “Radical local efforts to undermine American energy dominance must be stopped.”

In January, the White House declared an energy emergency. 

