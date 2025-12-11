White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Wallops CNN During Briefing
Another Grand Jury Declines to Indict Letitia James
Lefty Influencer Inserts Foot Straight Into Mouth After Defending Socialism
VIP
Did Wes Moore Lie About His Academic Career?
Trump Administration Official Demonstrates Just How Dangerous Biden's Policies Were
National Nonprofits Call for Healthcare Pricing Transparency
Woke Alert: Consumers' Research Sounds the Alarm on the Leftist Takeover at the...
Check Out Rep. McBride's Vulgar Dismissal of Massive Obamacare Fraud
Republicans Were Right. Socialized Medicine Leads to Death Panels.
Indiana Senate Majority Leader Gives Fiery Speech In Defense of Redistricting
Introducing the AI Civil Rights Act: Solving Imaginary Problems With Terrible Solutions
Connecticut Man Allegedly Used Dead Grandfather's Identity to Apply for Unemployment Benef...
VIP
South Carolina Businessman Charged in Alleged $1.2M COVID Relief Fraud Scheme
Texas Lawmaker's Push to Impeach Trump Fails
Tipsheet

Thank You, Indiana RINOS...for Being Totally Worthless

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 11, 2025 4:45 PM
Townhall Media

Thank you, Indiana Republicans, for being totally worthless. We needed this redistricting push to be successful. It sailed through the state house, but it faced problems in the Senate. One Republican, Michael Bohacek, claimed he was opposing this measure because President Trump called Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “seriously retarded.” That’s ridiculous. He was likely opposed from the get-go, but needed a reason.  

Advertisement

Either way, the Indiana State Senate decided to nuke this crucial 2026 midterm insurance ploy (via NBC News): 

The Indiana Senate voted against a new Republican-drawn congressional map on Thursday, rejecting a bid led by President Donald Trump aimed at boosting the party in next year’s midterm elections. 

The vote marked a rare and stunning instance of elected Republicans rebuking Trump, who had pressured Indiana lawmakers for months to pass new district lines. The GOP leaders of Indiana’s Senate had long resisted joining the unusual mid-decade redistricting battle playing out across the country, saying there wasn’t enough support in the chamber for a new map that was designed to dismantle the state’s two Democratic-controlled districts. 

They ultimately agreed to hold a vote to settle the issue, as Trump and national Republicans pledged to back primary challengers to those who opposed the map, and as a growing number of Indiana lawmakers faced violent threats and harassment. 

But even after the state House approved the new map last week, it failed in the state Senate by a vote of 31-19. 

Recommended

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Wallops CNN During Briefing Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP GOP REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY

I don’t know which is worse: woke Democrats or spineless RINO Republicans. Both can be thrown off the roof.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Here are the 21 Indiana Republicans who decided to betray us.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Wallops CNN During Briefing Matt Vespa
There’s Nothing Funnier Than Fussy, Furious Euroweenies Kurt Schlichter
Lefty Influencer Inserts Foot Straight Into Mouth After Defending Socialism Jeff Charles
So, About That Venezuelan Oil Tanker... Jeff Charles
Check Out Rep. McBride's Vulgar Dismissal of Massive Obamacare Fraud Amy Curtis
Things Are So Bad in San Francisco, Residents Are Forced to Take Drastic Safety Measures Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Wallops CNN During Briefing Matt Vespa
Advertisement