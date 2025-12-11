Thank You, Indiana RINOS...for Being Totally Worthless

Thank you, Indiana Republicans, for being totally worthless. We needed this redistricting push to be successful. It sailed through the state house, but it faced problems in the Senate. One Republican, Michael Bohacek, claimed he was opposing this measure because President Trump called Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “seriously retarded.” That’s ridiculous. He was likely opposed from the get-go, but needed a reason.

Indiana Senate Majority Leader Chris Garten just gave a fiery speech in favor of the 9-0 map:



"Some will say these maps are political. Let me be clear: You're DAMN RIGHT they are... Safe streets are political. Affordable electricity is political. A drug free Indiana is… pic.twitter.com/IiKUWX6oBk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 11, 2025

Either way, the Indiana State Senate decided to nuke this crucial 2026 midterm insurance ploy (via NBC News):

The Indiana Senate voted against a new Republican-drawn congressional map on Thursday, rejecting a bid led by President Donald Trump aimed at boosting the party in next year’s midterm elections. The vote marked a rare and stunning instance of elected Republicans rebuking Trump, who had pressured Indiana lawmakers for months to pass new district lines. The GOP leaders of Indiana’s Senate had long resisted joining the unusual mid-decade redistricting battle playing out across the country, saying there wasn’t enough support in the chamber for a new map that was designed to dismantle the state’s two Democratic-controlled districts. They ultimately agreed to hold a vote to settle the issue, as Trump and national Republicans pledged to back primary challengers to those who opposed the map, and as a growing number of Indiana lawmakers faced violent threats and harassment. But even after the state House approved the new map last week, it failed in the state Senate by a vote of 31-19.

INDIANA STATE SENATE REJECTS TRUMP'S REDISTRICTING PUSH — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) December 11, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: The Indiana Senate just rejected the 9-0 congressional map.



Only 19 Republicans voted for it in chamber with a supermajority.



Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/XmgbDICtdL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 11, 2025

Indiana voted for President Trump by 20 points and over half of their "Republican" Senate Caucus just voted to hand power back to radical left Democrats.



Meanwhile, here's what the Democrat Senate leader in Virginia is posting on the internet as she plans to create a 10D-1R map… pic.twitter.com/joA0AuIhQh — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 11, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Weak RINOS in the Indiana state senate just rejected a 9-0 Republican map which would’ve given the GOP 2 more seats in Congress.



Time to start the primary challenges. pic.twitter.com/6HZZk3yDoi — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 11, 2025

I don’t know which is worse: woke Democrats or spineless RINO Republicans. Both can be thrown off the roof.

🚨 The same Indiana GOP state Senator telling President Trump "NO" on 2026 redistricting because 47 used the word "retarded" - was caught DRUNK DRIVING 3 times the legal limit.



Michael Bohacek must be primaried NOW!



NO room for these failures in the GOP.pic.twitter.com/IRluoYW9RU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 29, 2025

UPDATE: Here are the 21 Indiana Republicans who decided to betray us.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump allies announce IMMEDIATE primary challenges to every Indiana State Senate Republican up for reelection who voted "NO" on the 2026 redistricting map.



21 REPUBLICANS WHO VOTED NO:

Eric Bassler

Vaneta Becker

Mike Bohacek

Rodric Bray

Brian Buchanan… https://t.co/18nSHIeJZ3 pic.twitter.com/tAh5EkEzP5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 11, 2025

