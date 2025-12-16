Trump Administration Just Made a Huge Move Against Drug Cartels

The State Department has designated Colombian cartel Clan del Golfo as a foreign terrorist organization.

The group is known for its violent activities and drug trafficking. In a post on X, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the designation, referring to the group as “one of the most violent and powerful criminal organizations in Colombia.”

“The United States will use all available tools to protect our national security interests and deny funding and resources to narco-terrorists.”

From a State Department press release:

Today, the Department of State is designating Clan del Golfo as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). Based in Colombia, Clan del Golfo is a violent and powerful criminal organization with thousands of members. The group’s primary source of income is cocaine trafficking, which it uses to fund its violent activities. Clan del Golfo is responsible for terrorist attacks against public officials, law enforcement and military personnel, and civilians in Colombia. The United States will continue to use all available tools to protect our nation and stop the campaigns of violence and terror committed by international cartels and transnational criminal organizations. We are committed to denying funding and resources to these terrorists.

The Foreign Terrorist Organization label makes it a federal crime in the United States to knowingly provide the group with “material support,” including money, services, equipment, training, etc. It also allows prosecutors to levy terrorism-related charges against members and associates of the organization.

It also triggers harsh sanctions, which involve freezing the group’s funds in the U.S. financial system. Foreign banks or front companies could face consequences if they offer their services to the group.

Clan del Golfo is Colombia’s largest drug cartel. It is involved in a range of activities, such as producing and trafficking cocaine. It moves multiple tons of narcotics to Central America, Mexico, the United States, and Europe. The group also engages in illegal gold mining and extorts workers and owners. It also forces local businesses, farmers, and transport operators to pay protection money and has been involved in smuggling migrants through the dangerous Darién Gap.

