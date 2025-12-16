Here Are the Charges Nick Reiner Faces in the Deaths of Rob and...
Yeah, Susie Wiles Went Nuclear in Her Vanity Fair Interview, but There's a...
USA Today Reporter Got Crushed for His Laughable Take on the 'Appeal to...
New FBI Memos Drop Bombshell About the Mar-a-Lago Ransacking
Gavin Newsom's Comms Guy Throws Tantrum Over Nicki Minaj Criticism
This Is What JD Vance Had to Say About That Vanity Fair Hit...
This Trump Administration Official Just Demolished Tim Walz Over Fraud Scandals
GOP Lawmakers Slam Critics of Airstrikes Against Venezuelan Boats
VIP
Dear New York Times: Jane Austen Does Not Need ‘X-Rated’ Help to Endure
Australia Dropped the Gun Control Ball With the Bondi Beach Terrorist
Let's Talk About This Little-Known Task Force Driving Up Healthcare Costs
Authorities Just Busted a Massive Home Depot Theft Ring Operating Across Nine States
The Quiet Crisis Consuming Young Men — and the People Getting Rich Off...
Why Johnny Can't Read
Tipsheet

Trump Administration Just Made a Huge Move Against Drug Cartels

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 16, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/John Locher

The State Department has designated Colombian cartel Clan del Golfo as a foreign terrorist organization.

The group is known for its violent activities and drug trafficking. In a post on X, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the designation, referring to the group as “one of the most violent and powerful criminal organizations in Colombia.” 

Advertisement

“The United States will use all available tools to protect our national security interests and deny funding and resources to narco-terrorists.”

From a State Department press release:

Today, the Department of State is designating Clan del Golfo as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).   

Based in Colombia, Clan del Golfo is a violent and powerful criminal organization with thousands of members. The group’s primary source of income is cocaine trafficking, which it uses to fund its violent activities. Clan del Golfo is responsible for terrorist attacks against public officials, law enforcement and military personnel, and civilians in Colombia.  

The United States will continue to use all available tools to protect our nation and stop the campaigns of violence and terror committed by international cartels and transnational criminal organizations. We are committed to denying funding and resources to these terrorists.

Recommended

Yeah, Susie Wiles Went Nuclear in Her Vanity Fair Interview, but There's a Major Catch Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CARTELS COLOMBIA CRIME NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM

The Foreign Terrorist Organization label makes it a federal crime in the United States to knowingly provide the group with “material support,” including money, services, equipment, training, etc. It also allows prosecutors to levy terrorism-related charges against members and associates of the organization.

It also triggers harsh sanctions, which involve freezing the group’s funds in the U.S. financial system. Foreign banks or front companies could face consequences if they offer their services to the group.

Clan del Golfo is Colombia’s largest drug cartel. It is involved in a range of activities, such as producing and trafficking cocaine. It moves multiple tons of narcotics to Central America, Mexico, the United States, and Europe. The group also engages in illegal gold mining and extorts workers and owners. It also forces local businesses, farmers, and transport operators to pay protection money and has been involved in smuggling migrants through the dangerous Darién Gap.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yeah, Susie Wiles Went Nuclear in Her Vanity Fair Interview, but There's a Major Catch Matt Vespa
New FBI Memos Drop Bombshell About the Mar-a-Lago Ransacking Matt Vespa
After Failing to Engage Bondi Beach Terrorists, Guess Who the Australian Police Did Shoot Amy Curtis
Let's Talk About This Little-Known Task Force Driving Up Healthcare Costs Amy Curtis
This Trump Administration Official Just Demolished Tim Walz Over Fraud Scandals Jeff Charles
Authorities Just Busted a Massive Home Depot Theft Ring Operating Across Nine States Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Yeah, Susie Wiles Went Nuclear in Her Vanity Fair Interview, but There's a Major Catch Matt Vespa
Advertisement