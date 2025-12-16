Here Are the Charges Nick Reiner Faces in the Deaths of Rob and...
Gavin Newsom's Comms Guy Throws Tantrum Over Nicki Minaj Criticism

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 16, 2025 3:15 PM
Stuart C. Wilson, pool photo via AP

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s communications director was a little upset when rapper Nicki Minaj called out his boss for wanting to see more trans-identified children.

Izzy Gardon, got into it with the rapper after she slammed Newsom over comments he made on The Ezra Klein Show.

During the interview, Gov. Newsom and his hair gel told Klein that while he did not believe it was fair to force female athletes to compete against biological males, he still wants “to see trans kids.” He further noted that “There’s no governor that signed more pro-trans legislation than I have, and no one’s been a stronger advocate for the LGBTQ [community].”

He stressed that it’s important to protect girls’ sports. "You have to accommodate the reality of those whose rights are being taken away as we advance the rights of the trans community, in terms of the fairness of athletic competition,” the governor said. “That's not a bigoted position."

In a post on X, Minaj wrote, “Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids.”

“Not even a trans ADULT would run on that,” the rapper continued. “Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.”

Gardon responded to Minaj’s post by posting a picture of what appears to be a Nicki Minaj-branded shirt in a wastebasket. “Stupid Hoe,” he wrote, referencing the title of one of Minaj’s songs.

Newsom has tried to appear more reasonable on the issue of transing children, which is why he sides with most parents on the issue of trans-identified people in sports.

But he is far from reasonable on the matter. He has signed several laws violating parental rights and empowering government-run schools to foist progressive gender ideology on schoolchildren. In California, schools can help to facilitate a child’s “transition” to the opposite gender without informing the parents.

The “Safety Act,” which Newsom signed into law in 2024, prohibits school districts from requiring staff to inform parents about their childrens’ gender identity, pronouns, or other related information without the student’s consent. This means a child could be suffering from gender dysphoria without their parents knowing about it.

