FBI Says It Foiled Another ISIS-Inspired Terrorist Attack at School

The FBI says it assisted a local law enforcement agency in Indiana thwart a potential ISIS-inspired terrorist attack at a school.

This comes after the Bureau said it foiled multiple planned terrorist attacks over the holiday season.

From IndyStar:

At some point in 2025, the FBI helped a local police agency foil an "ISIS-inspired plot" that at least one minor planned to carry out at an unnamed central Indiana school, according to an annual summary released by the federal agency's Indianapolis field office on Jan. 5, 2026. FBI agents "disrupted an ISIS-inspired plot targeting a Central Indiana high school through rapid coordination with local partners," according to the news release. Beyond that, the agency provided few details, sharing neither the name of the school involved nor the city or town in which the school was located. Nor did the agency clarify why the report characterized the plot as ISIS-inspired. Chris Bavender, an FBI spokesperson, declined to answer an IndyStar request for additional information about the foiled attack, responding in an email that "this matter is ongoing." "Because the student had immediate access to firearms, FBI Indianapolis worked closely with the high school and our local law enforcement partner to remove all firearms from the house, and the student was expelled from school. DOJ did not file charges as the individual is a juvenile," Bavender wrote. Bavender did not provide any information on whether the student is facing charges in the juvenile justice system.

Read more: https://t.co/uMBBzkD5Nc pic.twitter.com/2tAzbwqQ2M — IndyStar (@indystar) January 6, 2026

The FBI in December announced that it had stopped another ISIS-inspired attack in North Carolina. The alleged perpetrator, 18-year-old Christian Sturdivant, was planning to carry out an assault in on New Year’s Eve, NBC News reported.

NEW: A judge DENIED the FBI's request to have an 18-year-old involuntarily committed when he threatened to harm himself and others.



He went on to plan an extensive ISIS-inspired massacre that would have killed a significant number of innocent men, women, and children.



There… pic.twitter.com/0zvc6XDJfh — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) January 2, 2026

The authorities found that Sturdivant planned a mass-casualty attack against a grocery store and a Burger King in Mint Hill. Investigators recovered documents titled “New Years Attack 2026” and found that he expected to kill 20 to 21 victims. They also discovered several weapons, including hammers, butcher knives, tactical vests, and others in his bedroom.

The Bureau also prevented a planned terrorist attack and arrested four members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front, a far-leftist extremist group. Its members allegedly plotted to plant bombs at multiple areas in Southern California on New Year’s Eve.

