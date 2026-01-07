Marco Rubio Has Informed Congress That Trump Wants to Buy Greenland
Did You Miss This Story About Alleged Medicaid Fraud From a Somali-Run Health...
Nick Shirley's Second Minnesota Fraud Video Is Just As Insane
Iran's Crown Prince Just Made a Huge Statement Amid Protests Against Islamic Regime
Keith Ellison Calls Massive Fraud ‘Not Serious’ After Audio of Him Helping Fraudsters...
Report: ICE Agents Involved in Shooting in South Minneapolis
Dr. Oz Puts Tim Walz on Notice Over 'Deep Rot' of Minnesota's Medicaid...
U.S. Also Seized a Sanctioned Dark Fleet Motor Tanker in the Caribbean This...
In Honor of January 6, Gavin Newsom Reminds Everyone He's an Election Denier
VIP
Women Beware the 'Judgement-Free Zone'
U.S. Forces Seized Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker in Atlantic, Hegseth Says Sanctions Remain...
Newsom Tries to Take Credit for L.A. Fire Cleanup. There's Just One Problem.
Leftists in Oregon Want Segregated Swimming Pools
The Donroe Doctrine: Trump’s Fusion of Prosperity and Power
Tipsheet

FBI Says It Foiled Another ISIS-Inspired Terrorist Attack at School

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 07, 2026 11:30 AM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

The FBI says it assisted a local law enforcement agency in Indiana thwart a potential ISIS-inspired terrorist attack at a school.

This comes after the Bureau said it foiled multiple planned terrorist attacks over the holiday season.

Advertisement

From IndyStar:

At some point in 2025, the FBI helped a local police agency foil an "ISIS-inspired plot" that at least one minor planned to carry out at an unnamed central Indiana school, according to an annual summary released by the federal agency's Indianapolis field office on Jan. 5, 2026.

FBI agents "disrupted an ISIS-inspired plot targeting a Central Indiana high school through rapid coordination with local partners," according to the news release.

Beyond that, the agency provided few details, sharing neither the name of the school involved nor the city or town in which the school was located. Nor did the agency clarify why the report characterized the plot as ISIS-inspired.

Chris Bavender, an FBI spokesperson, declined to answer an IndyStar request for additional information about the foiled attack, responding in an email that "this matter is ongoing."

"Because the student had immediate access to firearms, FBI Indianapolis worked closely with the high school and our local law enforcement partner to remove all firearms from the house, and the student was expelled from school. DOJ did not file charges as the individual is a juvenile," Bavender wrote.

Bavender did not provide any information on whether the student is facing charges in the juvenile justice system.

Recommended

Nick Shirley's Second Minnesota Fraud Video Is Just As Insane Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI FIREARMS ISLAMIC TERRORISM TERRORISM

The FBI in December announced that it had stopped another ISIS-inspired attack in North Carolina. The alleged perpetrator, 18-year-old  Christian Sturdivant, was planning to carry out an assault in on New Year’s Eve, NBC News reported.

The authorities found that Sturdivant planned a mass-casualty attack against a grocery store and a Burger King in Mint Hill. Investigators recovered documents titled “New Years Attack 2026” and found that he expected to kill 20 to 21 victims. They also discovered several weapons, including hammers, butcher knives, tactical vests, and others in his bedroom.

The Bureau also prevented a planned terrorist attack and arrested four members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front, a far-leftist extremist group. Its members allegedly plotted to plant bombs at multiple areas in Southern California on New Year’s Eve. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nick Shirley's Second Minnesota Fraud Video Is Just As Insane Matt Vespa
Iran's Crown Prince Just Made a Huge Statement Amid Protests Against Islamic Regime Jeff Charles
Marco Rubio Has Informed Congress That Trump Wants to Buy Greenland Matt Vespa
Watch What Happens When a Journalist Confronts an Arizona State Professor About Her DEI Remarks Matt Vespa
Report: ICE Agents Involved in Shooting in South Minneapolis Amy Curtis
Dr. Oz Puts Tim Walz on Notice Over 'Deep Rot' of Minnesota's Medicaid Fraud Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Nick Shirley's Second Minnesota Fraud Video Is Just As Insane Matt Vespa
Advertisement