What Jasmine Crockett Just Said About Trump Voter Shows She's Not Serious About Winning

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) just announced that she is running for Senate, but her messaging strategy suggests she may not be all that serious about winning.

During a Monday interview on CNN, Crockett suggested that she wouldn’t have to win over Trump voters to win the election.

The host noted Trump’s popularity in the Lone Star State and asked how Crockett plans to win over Republican voters.

The lawmaker replied, “Yeah, I don't know that we'll necessarily convert all of Trump supporters. That's not our goal.”

“Do you need to?” the host asked.

“No, we don't. We don't need to,” Crockett answered. “Our goal is to make sure that we can engage people that historically have not been talked to because there's so many people that get ignored, specifically in the state of Texas.”

The lawmaker pointed out that “the state of Texas is 61 percent people of color” and noted that Beto O’Rourke won 65 percent of the Latino vote and 90 percent of the black vote when he ran unsuccessfully against Sen. Ted Cruz.

“So honestly, what we need to do is start talking to the vast majority of Texas. I think my message is very much a mainstream message. I don't know who disagrees with the fact that affordability is a real thing, except for the President who says it's a Democratic hoax,” Crockett continued. “But when somebody goes to the grocery store nowadays, whether it's in East Texas or whether it's right here in Dallas, Texas, or whether it's in Austin or West Texas, let me tell you, they are looking at those grocery prices and they are thinking we deserve better.”

The lawmaker stated that her message is, “I’m looking out for you, your survival, and the survival of your kids as it relates to affordability, being able to actually go and access healthcare, being able to send your child to school, being able to afford a roof over your head.”

“If that’s not what Trump supporters want, then fine,” she added. “Then they absolutely won’t listen to me. But I’m here for the everyday person, the person that’s not the billionaire on the list that Trump has decided to take care of, but the people that he left sitting out in the cold.”

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Jasmine Crockett TANKS her just-launched Texas US Senate campaign - tells Trump voters to SHOVE IT, she doesn't need them



Q: Do you need to win Trump voters?



CROCKETT: "NO. We DON'T need to!" 😭😭



IT'S TEXAS...Trump+14! pic.twitter.com/WyjRN01BWf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 9, 2025

Crockett announced her candidacy on Monday and is currently leading the pack among her opponents in the Democratic primary.

Either Crockett does not understand the state she seeks to represent, or she is merely running to keep her name in the headlines.

She doesn’t seem to realize that most of the Texans who voted for Trump are the “everyday people” she referenced during her interview. Contrary to what she might think, the vast majority of Texans who supported Trump are not billionaires — they are regular Americans who are facing the same economic problems as the rest of the country.

The question is: How would Crockett work to fix those problems? Simply bashing Trump isn’t going to work — even for those who may not have supported the president.

She is running in a state that hasn’t elected a Democratic senator since 1988, which means she’s going to have to do a lot more than screaming “Orange Man Bad” and throwing out empty platitudes.

